TAOS — A man was fatally shot Sunday night at Taos Pueblo during a confrontation with a tribal police officer, the FBI reported.
The FBI and the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety are investigating the shooting, according to a statement from the FBI's Albuquerque field office.
The incident occurred when a Taos Pueblo police officer responded to a call about an incident involving domestic violence. After a confrontation, the officer shot and killed the man, according to the FBI.
The officer was taken to the hospital for "treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," the statement said.
Officials have not yet released the names of the man who died and the police officer.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the FBI.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
