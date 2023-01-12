A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.

"An adult male was found deceased in a residence on the pueblo. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Because this is a pending investigation, no further details can be provided at this time," Fisher wrote in an email.

Popular in the Community