At least three incidents of anti-Semitism in May raised alarms in Santa Fe of rising prejudice: A vandal defaced a Railyard Park plaque honoring a family of German Jewish community leaders in the 1800s by scrawling the word “Jews” in white paint; the words “Jew Fro” were painted on a bike trail sign; a purple swastika and the words “Trump 2020” appeared on playground equipment at a park in Eldorado.
Newly released data from the FBI shows that while such hate-related crimes began to dip across the U.S. last year following a three-year increase, the number of hate crimes reported in New Mexico quadrupled between 2017 and 2018 — jumping to 28 from seven.
The anti-Semitic graffiti in Santa Fe this year indicates the trend is continuing.
“We can definitely identify that there is a trend,” said Scott Levin, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.
The increase in such incidents in New Mexico is especially worrisome, Levin said, given that many bias-motivated crimes go unreported.
More than 16,000 law enforcement agencies voluntarily reported hate crime statistics to the FBI last year, according to the annual Hate Crime Statistics report, released Tuesday. Agencies participating in the data-collection effort reported a total of 7,120 crimes; 87 percent of those agencies, however, said they didn’t have a single crime to report.
Levin said he found that “pretty hard to believe.” Mandating data collection and offering training to law enforcement would be critical steps to developing effective approaches to combating the problem, he added.
“I’m one of those who believes you can’t manage what you don’t measure,” Levin said. “We can’t really deal with [hate crimes] if we aren’t measuring” them.
Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, said local officers check a box on a report when they consider a violent act to be a hate crime.
“I can tell you just by looking at reports that come in every day that I don’t see anything like that,” he said, adding most of the city’s day-to-day crimes are against “people who know each other.”
Levin argued, however, that many hate crimes are not violent acts but graffiti or harassment intended to send threatening messages — such as a swastika painted on a children’s playground toy.
“Hate crimes really are message crimes,” Levin said. “It’s not necessarily doing it against you because they’re mad at you as an individual, but it’s sending a message to anyone that looks like you, prays like you or loves like you … of hate.”
According to the New York Times, the FBI’s national data shows a decline in hate-related property crimes, while violent attacks increased, with victims from a wide range of ethnic and religious backgrounds.
“The trends show more violence, more interpersonal violence, and I think that’s probably reliable,” James Nolan, a former FBI crime analyst, told the Times.
Crimes targeting people in LGBTQ communities also increased in 2018, with a 42 percent increase in crimes against transgender people, according to the national FBI report.
The majority of reported hate crimes in 2018 were race-based, according to the data, and 50 percent targeted African Americans.
Anti-Hispanic hate crimes in the U.S. increased for the third consecutive year.
According to the Times, hate crimes against Latinos were at their highest level since 2010. Some advocates placed blame on President Donald Trump.
“There’s a direct correlation between the hate speech and fearmongering coming from President Trump and the right wing of the Republican Party with the increase in attacks against Latinos,” Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, told the Times.
Garcia predicted the rise in hate crimes will not stop until the hateful rhetoric against Latinos has ended.
In New Mexico, a state with a large Hispanic population, the rise in hate crimes nationally “sends a message that they’re not welcome,” Levin said. “It’s really important that the government and community send a countermessage.”
During a summit at the state Capitol in August, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and several key lawmakers did just that, announcing plans to pursue several initiatives aimed at preventing hate crimes. The proposals, which included increased penalties and additional gun safety legislation, followed a mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people and is suspected as a racially motivated attack against Latinos.
Tuesday’s FBI report followed the one-year anniversary of another hate-related mass shooting: an attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 Jews were killed.
While religion-based hate crimes in the U.S. decreased overall by 8 percent in 2018, nearly 60 percent of religiously affiliated crimes last year targeted Jews and Jewish institutions, the FBI report shows. Levin, who is Jewish, said the fact that this type of “bigotry is still going on is extremely troubling.”
“It’s important for everyone to call out hate, so that everyone in this country — no matter what their race, religion, sexual orientation or other immutable characteristic — can feel as welcome as everyone else,” Levin said. “Hate has no place here.”
