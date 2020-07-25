TAOS — More than a year after a father and son were slain at a Taos Pueblo home, no arrests have been made in connection to the crime.
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the investigation into the June 1, 2019, deaths of Antonio "Tony" Romero, 82, and his son, Buck Romero, 51, remains active.
"Nothing new to report, investigation ongoing, reward still out there, anyone with info can call us (505) 889-1300," Fisher wrote in an email.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information "that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible" for the homicides, according to a notice on fbi.gov.
A call log from Taos Central Dispatch indicated Antonio and Buck Romero were found dead after a welfare check was called for a residence on Goat Springs Road. Officers from the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety arrived at the home but became concerned when they received no response from inside, the report states.
The log indicates an officer reported to a dispatcher, "We will be making forceful entry into this residence."
Officers from the pueblo spent hours inside the house during the investigation, which included the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator and the FBI.
Along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the FBI provides support to tribal law enforcement agencies when capital and federal crimes are suspected on tribal land.
Fisher has said homicides are relatively rare at Taos Pueblo.
In 2013, the FBI investigated the shooting death of tribal member Nicholas "Sul" Concha, who was killed outside an Allsup's gas station at the southern entrance to the reservation.
Taos Pueblo government officials issued a statement regarding last year's homicides: "Taos Pueblo continues to mourn the deaths of our cultural leader Antonio Romero and his son Buck Romero. A reward has been established by Taos Pueblo for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible for the deaths through Crime Stoppers."
The Taos County Crime Stoppers tip line can be reached at 575-758-4258.
