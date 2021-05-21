TAOS — Nearly two years after father and son Antonio Romero and Buck Romero were slain in their home at Taos Pueblo, the FBI is still seeking help from the public to identify a suspect and has doubled the reward.
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the reward has been increased to $10,000 from $5,000 for "information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicides."
The father and son were found dead June 1, 2019, in Buck Romero's home, where they both lived.
According to a police report, officers from the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety arrived at the Romero residence on Goat Springs Road after being asked to perform a welfare check on the men because family and friends hadn't heard from them in over a day.
According to Fisher, the FBI — which joined the investigation shortly after the Romeros were found dead — has received "numerous tips and conducted numerous interviews." He said the investigation is still active, and he believes the agency has several strong leads.
"But we need the public's help for us to finally solve this case," he said.
Fisher added that "anyone who is harboring the person or persons who committed these homicides, anyone who is sheltering them, who's helping them to evade justice, can also be held to account."
The FBI is working closely with the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety to follow leads.
The cause of the men's death has not yet been released.
The homicides came as a shock to the Taos Pueblo community.
Antonio Romero, 82, was a spiritual leader and skilled carpenter, and Buck Romero, 51, was known for his outgoing and friendly manner, according to a family member who asked that her name not be published.
She recalled Buck Romero as "very outgoing … very friendly, in many ways, and very gentle." She also remembered his love of animals and said he had several. In particular, she recalled his puppy, Pumpkin, whom he would bring down to Española secretly on the regional Blue Bus.
"Just a week before he passed, the little puppy also passed," the woman said. "They both went together."
She said another dog had tried to search for Buck Romero several times after his death. "[The dog] would always try and run back to his master's house. But eventually he would come back and then, finally, he just stayed with me. He's an elderly dog now."
She described Buck Romero as a talented artist, welder, cook and avid skier. She remembered his mother saying at his graveside, "Now you are free to ski anytime you want to."
The family member said the slain father and son were very close. "They always gathered wood together or cared for animals. They lived together, so, like father and son, they took good care of one another," she said.
Thinking back on the men "brings happy memories as well as sad memories … to the whole family, the mother included," she said.
"These gentlemen did not deserve this. This shouldn't have happened," Fisher said. "The fact that whoever did it is still walking around is the reason we are so committed to solving this case. These two gentlemen deserve justice. Their families deserve justice. And we're not going to stop until we get justice."
The FBI asks anyone with information regarding the deaths of Buck Romero and Antonio Romero to call 505-889-1300 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.