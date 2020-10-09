ESPAÑOLA — The Española Police Department received an award from the FBI on Friday for helping nab a fugitive who was on the run for 46 years and quietly living in the city for most of that time under an alias.
Lawrence Pusateri, who shot a Denver police officer in 1971 and escaped from prison three years later, went by the name Ramon Montoya while living in Española. He also was known as Luis Archuleta.
Daril Cinquanta, the officer who was shot, became a private investigator. He spent decades tracking Pusateri and finally nailed down his whereabouts in June. He passed a packet of information to Española police, which worked with the FBI to verify Archuleta's identity.
An FBI SWAT team arrested Archuleta on Aug. 5.
“The community is tired of the criminal element thinking the Española Valley is a safe place and safe haven for them,” Police Chief Roger Jimenez said after accepting the plaque. “This is the sort of effort our law enforcement agencies conduct day in and day out, and this is a great outcome for everyone involved. Except for the fugitive.”
In December 1971, Pusateri, using the Archuleta alias, was arrested in Mexico on drug trafficking charges. Upon learning of his U.S. warrants, authorities sent him back to the U.S., and he was returned to Colorado to face charges in the Cinquanta shooting, according to an FBI affidavit.
He was found guilty of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, sentenced nine to 14 years in prison and transferred to the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City.
On Aug. 15, 1974, Pusateri was transported with four other inmates to the Colorado State Hospital in Pueblo. He somehow obtained a gun and pointed it at a guard, enabling him and another prisoner to flee in a brown car waiting outside the hospital.
Pusateri remained in hiding 46 years, despite being charged with drunken driving in 2011. The case was dismissed when the arresting officer failed to appear in court.
After Pusateri's arrest in August, Cinquanta, the private detective, gave credit to the FBI and police Lt. Abraham Baca.
Special Agent James Langenberg, who presented the award, said the teamwork leading to Pusateri's arrest was critical.
Española police created a one-person task force two years ago that works with federal law enforcement on cases such as this one, Langenberg said.
