The FBI arrested Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
The leader of the political group Cowboys for Trump, who also is an Otero County commissioner, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority following his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as Congress was convening to certify the election of Democrat Joe Biden.
ABC News footage from that day shows Griffin, a fixture at rallies against the presidential election results held at the New Mexico Roundhouse since the November general election, on the U.S. Capitol steps within the restricted area that was breached by the pro-Trump crowd.
Griffin also acknowledged during a Jan. 14 Otero County Commission meeting his participation in the Jan. 6 attack and his plans to return to the nation's capital on Inauguration Day, according to an affidavit filed in the federal District Court for the District of Columbia.
"I’ve got a .357 Henry big boy rifle that I got in the trunk of my car, and I’ve got a .357 single action revolver that I will have underneath the front seat on my right side. And I will embrace my Second Amendment, I will keep my right to bear arms, my vehicle is an extension of my home in regard to the constitution law, and I have a right to have those firearms in my car," Griffin told the commission.
According to the affidavit, the FBI reviewed since-removed videos on Griffin's Facebook page in which he explained his involvement in the U.S. Capitol attack and his plans to return armed on Inauguration Day.
In an interview with agents, Griffin, 47, said he planned to attend the inauguration and put the American flag on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk with "no option that's off the table for the sake of freedom," according to the complaint.
On Sunday, state Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to Griffin demanding his resignation from the Otero County Commission for misusing public office for personal gain, neglecting duties as a county commissioner and participating in the Jan. 6 attack.
Balderas said if Griffin doesn't resign, he will take all appropriate legal action to seek Griffin’s removal.
“An elected office is a public trust, and no official should use it to encourage violence and attack Americans,” Balderas wrote in the letter.
