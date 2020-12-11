An FBI agent was shot while helping to serve a search warrant in Albuquerque on Friday, the bureau said in a news release.
The agent was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, according to the bureau, and the man who is suspected of pulling the trigger is in federal custody.
The injury is not believed to be life threatening, the bureau said.
According to the agency, the shooting took place on the 2700 block of 12th Street and there were no other injuries.
"Because the warrant is sealed and this is an ongoing investigation, no further information can be released at this time," the agency said.
