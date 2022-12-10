Expired gas canisters on two machines at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office could mean blood alcohol measurements gathered from suspected drunken drivers are unreliable or inadmissible in court.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he didn't know how long the expired canisters were in the machines or whether they actually resulted in faulty test results.

He said the machines, called the Intoxilyzer 8000, run a self-diagnostic test prior to each use, but neither gave any indication they weren't functioning correctly before a deputy noticed in May the canisters had been expired "for about a year." 

