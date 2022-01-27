OJO CALIENTE
Louie Torrez was the first to show up in Mesa Vista High School’s gym Thursday, and he was among the last to leave.
The 54-year-old Torrez, who lives in the tiny village of Petaca, hopped a ride with a friend to the school so he could pay his respects to the brother he called his idol and the nephew he dearly loved — Leonardo and Leonard Torrez. The father/son duo, who coached Mesa Vista’s girls basketball team the past two seasons, died this month within a day of each other due to complications from COVID-19.
The school honored the Torrezes by holding two days of public viewing and rosary ceremonies starting Thursday. Louie said he didn’t have a car to make the 15-mile trek, so a friend dropped him off at the school about 3 p.m.
He wandered around the gymnasium he and his family know well for a couple of hours. Leonardo Torrez, whom community members called Leo, played for the Trojans from 1980-82, while Leonard Torrez did the same from 2000-02. Louie wore the school’s gold-and-black colors from 1983-85.
In a family of athletes, he said, Leo Torrez was the one he looked up to the most.
“To see [Leo], it’s too emotional,” Louie Torrez said as tears welled up. “I was close to my mother and [Leonard Torrez], but my main man was Leo. He was my hero.”
Emotions were still raw as about 175 people attended the event, including Mesa Vista’s boys and girls basketball teams. Roberta Torrez, Leo’s wife, sobbed as pallbearers carried the caskets of her husband and son to the far end of the court, and continued as a procession of attendees lined up to offer condolences to the immediate family in a quiet public viewing.
Almost all of the Lady Trojans were in tears as they gathered by the caskets of the Torrezes along with former assistant coach Jesse Boies, who took over for Leonard Torrez as head coach. Leo Torrez was the varsity assistant.
Boies said basketball was a passion of the Torrezes, but it was a distant second to the families they raised. He said it was rare not to see both families together.
“One was in a Suburban, and the other was in a pickup truck right behind them,” Boies said. “They loved their families, and they loved their Lady Trojans.”
Isabella Boies, a sophomore on Mesa Vista’s basketball team and Jesse Boies’ daughter, said the players have bonded more strongly in the wake of their coaches’ deaths. She said it helped carry them through ceremonies the team took part in when it played at McCurdy Charter School and Questa High School over the past week, but she said the viewing was much more difficult because it was the first time they saw their coaches and the Torrez family since their deaths.
Shanae Silva, another sophomore on the team, added it will be equally difficult for everybody at Saturday’s funeral at St. John the Baptist Church in Ohkay Owingeh.
“This is hard, but I think we can pull through it,” Silva said. “I actually think it will be easier once we get through all of this.”
Jesse Boies said the hardest part about Thursday was being part of the state police-led funeral procession from DeVargas Funeral Home and Crematory in Española to the high school. He said he consoled his younger daughter, Aliyah Boies, as she cried at the start of the almost-hourlong drive, then their roles reversed about 15 minutes later.
“Just seeing the hearses and everything, I was like, ‘This is real. This is really real,’ ” Boies said. “She was patting me on my shoulder. But that’s how it’s been for all of us.”
