A woman died after a "prop firearm" misfired at 1:50 p.m. Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where filming was underway for the movie Rust, starring Alec Baldwin, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
The woman, 42, died from her injuries after she was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital, according to the sheriff's office. A man, also 42, was injured and taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is receiving emergency care, the sheriff's office said.
Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office, in tears. Attempts to get comment from Baldwin were unsuccessful.
Deputies were investigating how the accident occurred and "what type of projectile was discharged," the release said.
A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set "involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," according to KOB-TV.
Rust Movie Productions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Filming for Rust was set to continue into early November, according to a news release from the New Mexico Film Office. It's described as the story of a 13-year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, with New Mexico doubling for Kansas.
