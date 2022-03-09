A magistrate on Wednesday approved a motion to transfer a first-degree murder case involving a city of Santa Fe employee to District Court.
Karl Rougemont, accused in the fatal shooting of fellow city employee Chris Vigil Monday night, was scheduled to make his first appearance in Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon, but the case was vacated after Judge David Segura approved a motion to move the case to a higher court.
Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist also filed a pretrial detention motion. A hearing on the matter will be held in District Court before Judge T. Glenn Ellington Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Rougemont, 31, is being held in Santa Fe County jail.
Rougemont is accused of shooting Vigil, 40, following a road rage incident and fistfight on Cerrillos Road and St. Michaels Drive on Monday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
At one point, Vigil was on top of Rougemont hitting him with his fist, before Rougemont drew a firearm and fired “approximately five times,” according to the affidavit.
Vigil was wounded once and Rougemont was able to walk back to his car, according to the affidavit.
Rougemont faces an open count of first-degree murder, negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.
Both men worked in the city’s utility billing division, Rougemont as a collections specialist and Vigil as an automated meter technician.
Just watch the attorney’s lining up to sue the City since it appears this has been going on between these two for 9 months. Stay tuned
First and foremost Money too my family is Paper my uncle will never see his son again to all on this page don't speak if you don't know the facts!
This is a case of two complete idiots acting like children. And because of their collective stupidity, one ends up dead. As usual, our DA’s office shows its incompetence by bumbling the case from the get go… I know that they are suddenly trying to look tough on crime, but they over charged him. Based on the affidavit, a First-Degree Murder Charge is a real stretch. I’m sure Mr. Rougemont’s attorney will be putting on a rigorous self-defense case. And from what I’ve read thus far, that is plausible. I have ZERO sympathy for Mr. Rougemont. Frankly, he deserves far more than anything he will get. Sadly, I don’t think there will be much justice in this case. And I won’t be surprised if he walks.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Chris Vigil was a humble, soft spoken, gentle giant, he was not an idiot. You however are an ignoramus who knows nothing except what's reported in this liberal rag, then, when you think you're nice and informed, you get on here and spew nonsense. Get off your moral high horse Drew, you sound like an indignant douchebag
With all due respect for the dead, he didn't sound like a "...humble, soft spoken, gentle giant..." on the day of the incident. This should never have happened.
Sir if you knew Chris he was humble and tried to protect himself were you there? They are my Family my Uncle would love to meet you face to face so you can let him know about this post!
Call me what you will Mr. Varela, but the fact is, there is no wide disparity in the reporting of the facts of this case between the New Mexican, the Albuquerque Journal, KOB, KOAT or KRQE. YES, I generously called both men idiots. Through their actions, it’s a title they both richly earned and deserve. (Frankly I wanted to refer to them as something else, but the censors at the New Mexican would never allow it). Mr. Vigil may have been all the things you say he was, and I am truly sorry that he is dead, but the better angles of his nature were certainly not present the night of the incident. (For either man I might add). Bottom line, this should have NEVER happened. Responsible adults do not act like this. If they had simply ignored one another and gone home instead of engaging in a murderous fist fight in an intersection, they both would be at work today and we would not be commenting on the stupidity of this incident. If you can’t see that Mr. Varela, then you are just as big a fool as they are/were.
Thank you for saying the facts about Chris reading these post make me sick they have no clue of what had been happening what if they have kids and people without a heart speak negative words! What a shame the world we live in I knew Chris and his family well there my family!
A fellow scientist and I came nose to nose at the lab one day over one of those stressful situations commonly referred to as a turf war. A colleague told us to chill out and we both realized that its better to be employed and worrying about turf than unemployed and looking for a job.
Sadly, it sounds like this situation didn't have the benefit of cooler heads interceding.
Adults fighting and shooting each other have the emotional maturity of 5 year olds. Pathetic and sad.
No, they have the emotional maturity of what seems to be acceptable in New Mexico these days. Otherwise, this sort of stuff would not be constantly going on.
Who are you calling Idiots one had the gun and one life was taken that was my cousin get your facts staight before you post your the idiot!
"At one point, Vigil was on top of Rougemont hitting him with his fist, before Rougemont drew a firearm and fired “approximately five times,” according to the affidavit."
Good luck getting a First Degree Murder conviction given that description, although I am pretty sure I just voir dire'ed myself out of a jury pool. My guess is the defendant's attorney will claim self defense.
Again: how is this "road rage"?
It isn't.
