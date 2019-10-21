Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash into a mountainside in the Pecos Wilderness on Sept. 26, killing the pilot and a friend as they were returning to Colorado from Santa Fe.
Nicholas Peterson, 29, of Littleton, Colo., and his passenger died after the Grumman AA-5A, operating out of the Western Flight Academy in Broomfield, Colo., smashed through trees in mountainous terrain before it slammed into the ground and burst into flames, says a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
New Mexico State Police have said air traffic controllers lost contact with the single-engine, four-seat aircraft near Terrero just after 6 p.m, about 15 minutes after it took off from Santa Fe Regional Airport. Following a three-day search, crews found the wreckage near Hamilton Mesa northeast of Cowles.
State police have not yet identified the passenger, and a message left with the flight school Monday was not immediately returned.
The federal safety bureau’s report did not state a suspected cause for the crash. It said Peterson, a commercial pilot, had planned a personal flight to Santa Fe to accumulate flight time. After arriving, Peterson requested a refuel and left the airport for a few hours before taking off, destined for Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, just north of Denver.
The plane left Santa Fe at 5:45 p.m., completed a 180-degree climbing left turn heading southeast, then turned east at 5:51 p.m. for about three minutes before adjusting its course to the northeast, the report says.
Tracking data ceased at 6:02 p.m., about 13 nautical miles southwest of the crash site, when the plane was traveling northeast at about 100 knots at an altitude of 9,225 feet, the report says. The crash site was at an elevation of about 10,300 feet.
Investigators were able to recover all major sections of the airplane, the agency said. The plane severed a tree and broke through branches, and a large part of the left wing was bent midspan.
The main wreckage, comprised of the right wing and fuselage, was found about 60 feet north of the initial impact point. It was consumed by fire after the crash, the report said.
Meteorological conditions in the area just before the crash do not appear to show any severe weather.
Wind speed was 6 knots and visibility was 10 miles, according to the report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.