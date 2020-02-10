At least one person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and San Mateo Road.
It was a two-vehicle collision, according to Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé.
The city sent out a text message at 12:50 p.m. announcing a crash investigation on southbound St. Francis.
As of about 3:15 p.m., Santa Fe police were still diverting traffic away from the scene. A silver crew cab GMC Sierra pickup with front-end damage was in the middle of the intersection facing southbound, while a silver sedan with side damage was off the side of the roadway.
