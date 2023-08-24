Expect change at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe.
The 30-year-old outlet mall at the intersection of Cerrillos and Beckner roads is going on the auction block Sept. 11.
Starting bid: Just $1.575 million.
With that price, and at that location, action is expected. And the result, some experts say, could be a conversion of the property into more housing, likely apartments, on the city’s south side.
“Company management has noticed developer groups visiting the property in the last month,” said Neda Talebreza, general manager at Fashion Outlets since 2017.
James Wheeler, owner of Commercial Properties Santa Fe, said he had no idea how much the property might sell for, noting the opening price likely won’t reflect where the bidding ends.
“That’s just an opening bid,” said Wheeler. “The purpose is just to get people there.”
However, the final price could be far less than the $10.2 million loan Wells Fargo Bank was stuck with when the former Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe owner went into foreclosure in 2017. Wells Fargo was the only bidder in an April 2018 foreclosure auction and is now auctioning off the 16.48-acre property with 124,375 square feet of interior space.
“Sometimes there is no rhyme or reason when banks dispose of assets. I’m not sure of the timing,” said Adam Malan, a vice chairman with Colliers International, the property manager of Factory Outlets of Santa Fe.
The $1.575 million starting bid is far lower than the $8 million that went into construction costs for the property in 1993. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator estimates that number to be $17.1 million in today’s dollars.
One commercial properties expert is dubious the property will be part of a bidding frenzy.
“I don’t think it’s going to go significantly higher than the minimum bid,” said Jim Chynoweth, managing partner of the Albuquerque office of the global CBRE commercial real estate services firm. “I think it will be either multifamily or something medical-related. Those are the two primary candidates.”
Albuquerque-based Pegasus Group, which operates the Zafarano Road shopping centers that house big national brands like Albertsons, Target and Best Buy, will not be bidding on Fashion Outlets, said founder and president Anthony Johnson.
“I don’t have a great sense of that property,” Johnson said. “It’s probably a land play for somebody rather than a viable shopping center. What happens next is probably not what it is today. It’s really an obvious multifamily project.”
San Isidro Plaza owner Jeff Branch doesn’t have a solid vision yet but acknowledged he may take part in the auction. He, too, has no idea at which dollar figure the hammer will come down.
“We’re considering it,” Branch said. “I’m not saying no. We’re looking at it.”
The auction offering summary teases with the potential for apartments.
“The Center’s existing vacancy provides a unique opportunity for a value-add investor to execute either a simple lease-up strategy or a complete repositioning of the property into a multifamily or mixed-use project,” the summary reads.
The outlet mall is next to the 234-unit Cielo Luxury Living apartments and across the street from the 332-unit Arcadia apartments under construction.
Fashion Outlets — which once saw significant traffic when outlet malls were popular throughout the country — is 46% occupied, with about a dozen tenants.
Fashion Outlets opened in 1993, the prime growth decade for outlet malls. At one point, there were some 320 across the country, mostly in fairly remote freeway locations, according to “A Survey of Outlet Mall Retailing: Past Present and Future,” a 2004 university research report.
Chelsea-GCA Realty developed what was originally called Santa Fe Factory Stores, which opened the same month as New Mexico Outlet Center (later ¡Traditions!) in Budaghers, both with about 40 outlet stores.
By 1997, Chelsea-GCA also became master lease holder of the Budaghers outlet mall and relocated 10 of those stores to what was renamed Santa Fe Premium Outlets. The Budaghers outlet mall closed in 1998 but reemerged from 2000 to 2007 as ¡Traditions! before its enduring vacancy.
Chelsea-GCA sold the Santa Fe property in 2005 to Gulfstream Group, which shortened the name to Santa Fe Outlets. At that time, the outlet mall occupancy was reported at 68%.
Talisman Companies acquired the mall for $9 million in 2007 and gave it the current name, Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, and reportedly reached 93% occupancy in 2011. Talisman and then Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe LLC under the same owner owned the mall until Wells Fargo foreclosed on the property in 2017 and gained outright ownership in 2018.