111622TenWhoBrenner_LS_1.JPG

Eleanor Brenner, co-founder of First Serve New Mexico, at her home. "Mom was a creative genius," said her son, Tony Brenner, 65. "Creativity defined her life in every dimension. We're all devastated by the loss, but hope to continue in her footsteps with her legacy."

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

She was an accomplished New York fashion designer and entrepreneur whose clothing lines were sold in hundreds of stores throughout the country, and then later she launched a program to help Santa Fe kids improve at school, tennis and life.

For many, these endeavors might seem a universe apart, but to Eleanor Brenner, they fell into the category of enabling people to be their best selves.

Brenner, who co-founded First Serve New Mexico, died of cancer Sunday. She was 89.