There will be no Canyon Road Farolito Walk this Christmas Eve, as COVID-19 safety guidelines prohibit mass gatherings.
But the annual feel-good community celebration, which draws thousands of pedestrians every year, could become a drive-by event.
The city is considering an effort to recreate the success of Friday's drive-by holiday lights celebration along the Plaza for Canyon Road on Christmas Eve.
"We're looking into the feasibility of doing something similar on Canyon Road," said Kristine Mihelcic, spokeswoman for the city, during a virtual news conference held by Mayor Alan Webber Monday.
The drive-by of the Plaza holiday lights drew an estimated 6,000 vehicles, Mihelcic said. The lighting of the Plaza usually draws a large crowd on the Friday following Thanksgiving.
Mihelcic said city officials still have to talk with neighborhood activists and associations in the Canyon Road area, as well as the city's police department, to see if that idea is feasible.
"We are looking at a creative COVID-safe way to keep that tradition alive," she said.
Webber said the event may be part of a larger drive-by project in which citizens take photos or videos of holiday-decorated houses and contribute them to a city website.
He described that initiative as a "more distributed 'look-see' of lights of the holiday season in all parts of the city."
The farolito walk, which follows Canyon Road from Paseo de Peralta to Palace Avenue, usually attracts a large crowd. For years, art galleries and shops along the way have provided refreshments while carolers sing holiday tunes. Small bonfires are often lit along the way to provide warmth to strollers.
Mihelcic said keeping the walk tradition alive under the circumstances will be "quite an undertaking." For Friday's event, for example, she said city officials opened Palace Avenue along the Plaza for the first time in years, which allowed vehicles to enjoy a "three-sided viewing" of the lights.
She said it's too early to say how a similar undertaking might work on Canyon Road.
During the news conference, Webber discussed a number of COVID-related issues and plans. Among them:
- Webber signed a document extending the city's emergency order for another three months. That order includes two new provisions. The first requires any member of the public entering a city facility to undergo a health screening related to COVID symptoms. The second would require all city employees to get tested for the respiratory virus. While the city is not yet ready to implement that latter requirement, Webber said he wants the provision in place once capacity increases to allow for more testing of asymptomatic people.
- The city has spent $6.5 million of an available $17.5 million in federal CARES Act money to provide support to residents suffering during the pandemic. About $5 million is going to shelters, food banks and other agencies serving the impoverished. Other CARES Act funds are going to help people pay rent and pay for child care services.
- The city expanded eligibility mandates for CARES Act grants for small businesses seeking financial help because of the pandemic. Previously, businesses could make no more than $2 million in annual revenue to qualify. Now, that figure is $5 million in an effort to attract more applicants before the Dec. 31 deadline.
- Currently, the city is not providing public updates of how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID, as some agencies — such as Santa Fe Public Schools — do. "I see no reason why we couldn't make that general information in terms of a general head count ... it's not a secret that we have cases," he said.
- Asked if he is considering running for reelection before his term expires at the end of next year, Webber replied: "My energies are focused on doing the job and dealing with the pandemic and the economic fallout and I really don't have an announcement beyond that. Right now we're in the thick of things and elections are not on my mind yet."
