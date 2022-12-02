Luminarias or farolitos? It's the perennial December question in New Mexico. With the arrival of Advent, New Mexico becomes aglow in small brown paper bags filled with sand or rocks, and a votive candle placed at the base of the sack. These lanterns warm the nights and souls of visitors from all over the world during this season.

From La Bajada and Albuquerque to all points south, they are called luminarias, which means illumination from the Spanish word iluminar. That makes sense, since these tiny flames bounce light off adobe walls and dirt trails, producing a soft glow that seems to drift from ages past, connecting current generations with ancestors, rituals and traditions.

But to the Spanish speaking people of Northern New Mexico, luminaria means "bonfire," and these lanterns are properly called farolitos, which means “little lantern” from the Spanish word for lantern, farol. (A more formal definition would be the perpetual light before the Blessed Sacrament in Catholic Churches in Spain, Mexico, New Mexico and throughout the Roman Catholic world.)

