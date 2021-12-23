About farolitos They are made with sand, paper bags and candles; the word means “little lantern” in Spanish. Though typically called “luminarias” elsewhere, in Northern New Mexico a luminaria refers to a small bonfire.
Pedestrians are set to return Friday to the Christmas Eve Farolito Walk on Canyon Road, a year after coronavirus restrictions forced revelers to stay in their vehicles.
In another return to tradition, Jennifer Young’s company has created thousands of the glowing lanterns that line the route, a year after business plummeted amid weak demand.
“I generally do about three to five thousand farolitos every season,” said Young, who has lived in Santa Fe since 1999. This year she made about 280 dozen, or more than 3,300; a year ago, business was down 75 percent, Young said.
Her operation, Santa Fe Farolitos, typically begins production the day after Thanksgiving. She takes orders via her website and said many of her gallery-owning customers have been working with her for years.
Young sells farolitos for $20 per dozen. She also offers to set them up and light them for $26 per dozen. Delivery, setup, lighting and cleanup cost $32 per dozen.
Young begins her process with a delivery of two tons of sand to her house on West San Francisco Street, where she makes her farolitos.
Folding the bags down two times takes a lot of time and effort, so she hires helpers.
Once the bags have been folded, they are 11 inches tall, 6 inches wide and 4 inches deep. Young then puts about 14 ounces of sand in them, about 1½ inches deep.
The white wax candles are bought locally or ordered online. They are a little more than 2 inches tall and burn for 15 hours.
Young said production is usually finished by Dec. 20.
On the morning of Christmas Eve, Young and her team will set up the farolitos, then come back before dusk and light them.
“It easily takes about 2½ hours,” she said of the lighting.
Nancy Ouimet, owner of Canyon Road Contemporary Art, said she has ordered five dozen Christmas Eve farolitos from Young for each of the past three years. Her gallery is in a historic building and represents contemporary artists.
In early December, Ouimet and six other galleries hosted the first Canyon Road fireside chat, “to bring back the days where the artists were out there on Canyon Road.” The outdoor event saw about 300 attendees and featured live music, Ouimet said. Young provided three dozen farolitos for it.
Ouimet said her gallery won’t be open on Christmas Eve, but she planned to set up a bonfire and a s’mores station for revelers.
Nedra Matteucci, owner of Morning Star Gallery on Canyon Road, said she has been ordering farolitos for her gallery for as long as she can remember. Young sets up more than a hundred farolitos in the shape of a four-pointed morning star outside the gallery, which specializes in Native American antiques.
Matteucci also lives on Canyon Road in a historic home next to the gallery. She throws a Christmas Eve party to coincide with the walk and lines her property with farolitos.
“I’ll have 1,000 people in my driveway,” she said.
Young didn’t set out to make a business selling farolitos. The effort began as a fundraiser for The Children’s School, a preschool in Eldorado founded in the early 1970s. Young taught there beginning in 2008, and when she bought the school in 2010, she inherited the fundraiser.
Young said the school closed in 2017 because the landlord wanted to sell the building, and that’s when she turned the fundraiser into a full-fledged business. The rest of the year, she works as a hostess at the restaurant Geronimo, also on Canyon Road.
Not all farolitos on Canyon Road are on homes or in yards; the so-called Farolito Lady wears more than 100 of them on her coat and hat. She has been attending in costume for six years, and revelers often take selfies with her.
She uses white Christmas lights and handmade miniature brown paper bags that she strings on a leather duster and a wide-brimmed hat. The lights are powered by a dozen batteries stowed inside her coat.
“In Santa Fe, you see all sorts of characters,” she said. “Right now, I’m one of them.”
If you go What: Farolito Walk. When: The annual celebration runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Where: Canyon Road. Admission: Free; no reservations are required. More information: farolitowalk.com. Transportation: The Santa Fe Trails bus line will offer free rides from the South Capitol Rail Runner Station off Cordova Road to the PERA Building parking lot off Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta from 5 to 10 p.m.
