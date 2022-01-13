A longtime Democrat announced Thursday he is running for governor of New Mexico as an independent.
Matt Dodson, a U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Farmington, served as a ward chair for the Democratic Party, as well as a state central committeeman, for nearly 15 years, according to a news release.
Dodson, who has a history degree from the University of Nebraska, has held various jobs, including 20 years in the oil industry. Dodson, who did not return a message seeking comment, also has owned various businesses, though the news release didn't offer any details.
Dodson has run for public office in the past, including mayor of Farmington, the board of San Juan College and twice for state Senate, according to published reports.
