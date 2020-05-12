A Farmington man died Sunday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Rio Arriba County, state police said.
Ronald Martinez, 59, crashed around 9 p.m. on U.S. 550 near Counselor.
Martinez, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. State police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
