The family of a 52-year-old Farmington man fatally shot by police officers who went to the wrong home in response to a caller's report of domestic violence has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Farmington and the three officers who killed him.  

It was about 11:30 p.m. April 5 when police knocked on the Dotson family's door, according to the civil complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court. 

Robert Dotson "put on his robe and went downstairs to answer the knock. For personal protection, he carried his handgun with him which was kept on top of the refrigerator ... not knowing what he might encounter at that late hour," the lawsuit says. 

Recommended for you