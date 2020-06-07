Watching video footage of George Floyd's last moments — gasping for air as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck — triggers vivid memories for Walter Turner.
His son Daniel Turner, 40, also died face down on the pavement, handcuffed and struggling for breath with the weight of several police officers on his body.
"It brought us right back to that night," Walter Turner said. "The look on the police officer's face was almost identical."
"There were four of them on him," he said in a phone interview Friday. "The same amount that were on the one that just happened."
"We felt absolutely helpless at the time," he added. "We were very scared. My wife screamed at them a couple of times. 'He cannot breathe!' He couldn't even say he couldn't breathe because he couldn't breathe."
The state Office of the Medical Examiner determined Daniel Turner's 2018 death was caused by the "toxic effects of methamphetamine," but wrote "physical restraint" applied by Farmington police officers was a significant contributing factor.
His manner of death, according to the autopsy, was homicide.
"Methamphetamine use is a risk factor for experiencing life-threatening, abnormal heart rhythms," medical investigator Ian Paul wrote in his report, "particularly in the setting of other cardiac risk factors such as an enlarged heart.
"The physical restraint applied by police officers," the report continued, "and the decedent's prone position (face down; limits one's ability to adequately breathe) while being restrained would have contributed to the decedent's physiologic stress and are listed as contributory conditions; therefore, the manner of death is best described as homicide."
Daniel Turner's interaction with police began after his parents — with whom he lived — called 911 because he'd left the house barefoot and shirtless and was banging his head on the street.
"He'd been up the previous night, and we thought he was experiencing some kind of problem," Walter Turner said. "He was pacing around. He left and came back. My wife knew something was wrong. I looked out the window and he had his shirt off and he was standing in the middle of the street, and that's when he began banging his head on the ground."
Turner said his son had a drinking problem but to his knowledge was not a drug addict and had no diagnosed mental health issues. He and his wife, Tamara Turner, were caught off guard by his erratic behavior.
"We weren't sure what the heck was going on," Walter Turner said. "It was very unusual for him. He had never shown us anything like that before."
"I called 911 and said, 'We need an ambulance,' " Walter Turner said. "It wasn't a criminal problem. We called them because he was having a mental health problem. He wasn't hurting anyone. He wasn't going after anybody. We needed help. We needed an EMT. We didn't need the police department to come and treat him like a criminal."
Instead of medics, Turner said, four Farmington police officers arrived, "and unfortunately, it went real sideways real fast."
City of Farmington spokeswoman Georgette Allen said in an email Friday the Turners' call was originally dispatched as a medical call.
"However, Mr. Turner began physically fighting with the reporting party and police were also dispatched," Allen wrote.
"Officers were able to take Mr. Turner into custody using a limited amount of force," she added. "Shortly after being taken into custody, Mr. Turner suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing. Officers immediately removed Mr. Turner’s handcuffs and began CPR until medics arrived. Despite officers’ best efforts to save him, Mr. Turner passed."
Allen said the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, but no charges were filed.
"Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and did not recommend charges be filed," Allen said, adding the Farmington Police Department's internal investigation did not find the officers’ actions to be against policy.
Daniel Turner's parents have since filed a wrongful death complaint against the city of Farmington and officers James Prince, James Moore, Zack Wood and Jesse Griggs.
They accuse the officers of using excessive force against their son and say any reasonably competent law enforcement officer should have known that keeping a distressed, overweight man face down while applying pressure to his upper and lower body and forcibly preventing him from getting into a position in which he could breathe better would result in "positional asphyxia and death."
Body camera video and audio of the incident shows Prince approaching the Turners — who are on either side of their son attempting to calm him — just as Daniel Turner falls backward and begins writhing on the ground.
The video shows Daniel Turner's mother placing a towel under her son's bloodied head as Prince asks their son's name and reassures him he is there to help.
Because of the close range of the camera, what happened next is a blur.
Walter Turner — who said he stood 5 to 15 feet away during the entire encounter — said his son was flailing about as officers attempted to flip him, and his son's hand flew out and struck Prince's body by his belt.
Prince then punched Daniel Turner in the face several times, his father said.
The blows aren't visible on the footage, but the sound of their impacts can be heard.
Prince also is heard saying, "He grabbed my [expletive] Taser, man."
"Don't punch him in the face, though, man," Walter Turner says.
Once Daniel Turner is lying face down with his hands cuffed behind his back, the officers can be heard talking to him.
"Daniel, hey man," an officer says. "Did you take something or what's going on? Can you talk to me?"
Daniel Turner doesn't answer.
Several minutes go by. The officers continue using their bodies to pin him down, talking casually to one another, reassuring him that paramedics are on their way and telling him to keep breathing.
"Excited delirium?" one officer asks. "Oh yeah," another responds.
They ask him if he can breathe.
Daniel doesn't answer.
"Let's take pressure off him and see if we can let him breathe," an officer says. "Let's turn him on his side a little bit. Is he still breathing?"
When they turn Daniel over, the video shows, his eyes are wide open and his lips have begun to turn blue.
The officers take the handcuffs off Daniel Turner and perform CPR on him for a minute or two before paramedics from the Farmington Fire Department arrive and take over.
Daniel Turner never regained consciousness.
All four officers are still employed by the city.
The Turners' attorney, Nicholas Davis, said Friday he didn't want to "tread on the toes of the very important Black Lives movement" or equate Daniel Turner's death with Floyd's — which resulted in criminal charges against four Minneapolis police officers and sparked anti-racism demonstrations worldwide.
"We fully understand this is parallel to but not [the same as] the current situation," Davis said.
The common denominator, he said, is law enforcement's use of a particular style of excessive force against targeted or vulnerable populations, including the mentally ill.
"This case is indicative of who all these techniques could affect and do affect," he said, adding that it's important for people to realize that "just because you aren't a part of that group doesn't mean you are somehow outside of being affected."
"The law has been established on this type of force in our area for at least 15 if not 20 years," Davis said, adding that Daniel Turner's death raised questions about whether the officers weren't trained or deliberately ignored training they had received.
The Turners have asked for a jury trial and are seeking an unspecified amount in damages and legal fees.
Walter Turner, a former Marine, said he had always "backed up" the police, but not anymore.
"This has completely changed my view," he said. "If we see a red light behind us, it scares us now. We don't want anything to do with them.
"I've never had to worry about the police before," he said. "But now I'm always looking. Every time we see someone pulled over, we're scared something is going to go wrong. We understand they didn't go out to do this on purpose, but what happened was their fault. They controlled what did and didn't happen that night.
"Police are in the business of serving and protecting, and they should be doing that," Walter Turner said. "They shouldn't come out there with this military mentality of, 'We need to take this person down as soon as we get to that call.' "
