When the Santa Fe County assessor asks for documents, it’s a good idea to respond, the Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute learned in recent months.
According to a complaint filed earlier this week in state District Court, the institute, a sister organization of the Santa Fe Farmers Market, received a higher-than-usual property tax bill in November for its Railyard pavilion following a steep increase in the building’s assessed value.
After noticing rising values of properties surrounding the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion, the Assessor’s Office requested some records from the institute to help determine the correct valuation of its building. But the institute failed to respond by deadlines, the agency said, so it increased the pavilion’s value.
The organization’s property tax bill was $40,717 in November, based on an assessed value of $3.72 million — a 43 percent increase from the previous $2.6 million.
The institute paid half of the property tax, $20,358, under protest Nov. 27.
The court complaint seeks a refund of any overpaid taxes and requests that the assessed value of the pavilion be returned to $2.6 million.
Gretchen Elsner, an attorney representing the institute, said the nonprofit and the Assessor’s Office have come to an agreement that $3.72 million is too high, but she said the court action was necessary in the process of getting the property value lowered.
“I don’t think there is going to be any real dispute,” Elsner said. “We met with them last year and they say they will bring [the assessed value] back down.”
Santa Fe County Assessor Gus Martinez confirmed the assessed value on the pavilion will be lowered, though he didn’t provide a figure.
“We have come to an agreement to lower the dollar value,” Martinez said. “We are still going through the valuation process. At the end of the day, we can come up with something that is fair and equitable.”
Martinez said the institute didn’t supply his office with requested documents and did not respond to a notice of valuation that was sent out April 1. It also didn’t file a protest of the increase by a May 1 deadline.
The institute has since submitted the required documents, Martinez said, and the Assessor’s Office has evaluated them and determined the new valuation was “higher than it should be.”
“Once you miss the protest season, the only way to protest to file an appeal in court,” Martinez said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.