Corky Herkenhoff would like to plow up his old alfalfa stands and replace them with winter wheat, but there's no water for cultivating fresh crops on his 740-acre farm.
A decent monsoon this year didn't ease the severe drought enough to supply many farmers in the Middle Rio Grande Valley with water to irrigate their winter and spring crops — which most depend on to carry them through the months until they can sell what they harvest in the summer.
In August, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District's board voted 4-2 to end irrigation season a month early on Oct. 1 after starting 30 days late in April. The move upset some farmers who thought the decision was premature after summer rains boosted river flows and seemingly would provide enough water for fall planting.
But the rains mostly went away in September and water supply was soon depleted — allowing only Native pueblos, which are first in line, to get water to irrigate.
Herkenhoff said the lack of water has forced him to cut back his fall operation on his San Acacia farm, both with winter wheat and the alfalfa he grows so his cattle can graze during the colder months.
"We probably have 80 acres that we couldn't plant," he said.
The head of the irrigation district said its board of directors made a hard decision about cutting off water early but added it turned out to be the right one.
Despite the summer rain, the reservoirs remained extremely low, and water had to be funneled downstream to Texas so New Mexico wouldn't slip further in debt under a water-sharing agreement, said Mike Hamman, the conservancy district's CEO and chief engineer.
He was referring to the 1939 Rio Grande Compact that governs water deliveries among New Mexico, Texas and Colorado.
Some late September rainfall came just as the irrigation season was about to end, said Hamman, calling the timing fortuitous.
It filled the Rio Grande's dry stretches, enabled the district to send more water south to Elephant Butte Reservoir — from which Texas draws its water — and provided some water to growers who really needed it, Hamman said.
Some farmers felt all the rainwater from the storms should have gone to them for their winter crops, but the district must meet its obligations under the compact, Hamman added.
"There wasn't a lot of water to work with anyways — that little shot of rain," Hamman said. "And we did divert some of it. So it wasn't like we completely blew it by them."
Glenn Duggins, one of the two board directors to vote against the early shutoff, said the river was running low but was still flowing enough to supply some growers.
"Can you irrigate the whole valley? Probably not," said Duggins, a farmer who represents Socorro County on the board. "But better part [of the valley] than nothing."
The winter season was less of a problem with farmers to the north, who mostly draw river water from acequias because they grow the bulk of their crops in the spring and summer. The slimmer water supply mainly affected their warmer-weather crops.
Duggins said he was among those who thought the late September stormwater should've been used for irrigation, and none of it funneled downstream to wet the riverbed and pour into the reservoir.
The quantity was too small to dent the state's water debt, but it could have helped farmers like him, Duggins said.
With no fall irrigation, he is unable to grow his 50 acres of winter wheat and 10 acres of grass feed for horses — two crops he depends on to carry him through the summer, he said.
He also must forgo planting alfalfa, a cool weather crop, until early spring rather than the more ideal time in autumn, with the hope the district won't delay spring irrigation season again as it did this year, he said.
Although last spring's delay was officially 30 days, it turned out to be closer to 60 days when some farmers received their first supply of water, Duggins said, which added up to a growing season trimmed by 90 days.
"We can't survive like that," Duggins said.
The district wants to end the year with the state owing Texas no more water than the 96,000 acre-feet — or roughly 31.3 billion gallons — it owed coming into 2021, Hamman said, adding that so far it is meeting that goal.
About 36,000 acre-feet of that debt came in 2020 when Texas released that amount of its water stored at El Vado Reservoir in Rio Arriba County to assist with the Rio Grande Valley's irrigation needs.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough to supply the average U.S. household with water for a year.
"I think No. 1 priority is to stay even, and then set up the system and the operation so we can start chipping away at the debt and to get it down to zero some time soon," Hamman said.
Paul Skrak, owner of the 55-acre Hidalgo Farms in Pena Blanca, said the drought combined with the shortened irrigation season has slammed both his summer and winter crops.
He only cut 300 bails of alfalfa — a third of his normal yield — and has had no water to irrigate his fields into the fall, he said.
"There will be no more to cut," Skrak said. "It's dying. It's turning brown."
Skrak said he normally grows 5 acres of winter wheat, but there will be none in the coming year.
That's "not the end of the world," he said, but the bigger hit is the water shortage slicing into his summer crops.
This year, he harvested only 200 bails of organic Sudan grass, mainly used as livestock feed, compared with 800 bails last year, he said. Part of the loss stemmed from torrential storms ruining some of it during the summer.
Skrak said he had 800 bails pre-sold this year and had to give buyers less than they wanted.
He also was unable to grow any habañeros on a 10-acre farm this year.
Skrak estimates he has lost about $37,000 on the reduced harvests.
Herkenhoff said the district cut off the water even earlier in 2020, costing him about $90,000 in lost winter crops. He had $12,000 in alfalfa seeds that he couldn't plant, he said.
"They don't understand," he said. "They think, 'It's almost the end of the year, we can shut 'em down.' "
But Hamman said this generation of farmers enjoyed a long period of ample water until the drought worsened a couple of years ago, and now they must make hard choices about what they plant and when.
New Mexico has fared better than some other Western states where water shortages were more severe, forcing more extensive fallowing of farm lands, Hamman said.
"It's all relative," Hamman said. "I know people always complain when they don't get what they need, but the facts are we may be in for more serious fallowing conditions."
An immediate challenge is a La Niña weather system forming for the second year in a row.
Hamman and other water managers are concerned the Pacific Ocean cooling pattern, which pushes precipitation north, will again cause unusually dry conditions through the winter and spring in the Southwest, resulting in low river flows when farmers need water.
Hamman said the district might have to do the same as it did this year: conserve water and hope for a good monsoon.
"We're certainly at the mercy of Mother Nature," Hamman said. "We'll just try to optimize every drop."
