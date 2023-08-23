Jenny Lester Moffitt, undersecretary of Agriculture for marketing and regulatory programs, speaks with farmer and co-founder of ReunityResources, Juliana Ciano, on Wednesday at the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion.
Jenny Lester Moffitt, left, undersecretary of Agriculture for marketing and Regulatory programs, and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, right, listen to Robert Kyzer of Kyzer Farm on Wednesday at the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion.
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, left, speaks with Dan Waldvogle, director of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, while walking into the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion on Wednesday to meet with farmersto discuss federal programs available to help growers.
Sirivishnu Khalsa said his Española family farm is struggling with many of the challenges besetting growers throughout the state, such as a labor shortage, rising costs of materials and an unpredictable water supply.
The federal government could help by making more grants available to offset the costs of constructing "caterpillar tunnels" — semi-circular tarp structures that enable him to grow crops year round — so the farm could expand to meet demand, Khalsa said, while standing next to a table with tomatoes, herbs, onions and various greens spread across the top.
Federal agencies also should consider subsidizing farm wages to make it more affordable for employers to draw much-needed workers who are in short supply, Khalsa said, estimating labor is about 80% of his farm's costs.
"General labor costs are up about 40% from two years ago," he said. "We really can't raise the prices of our vegetables 40%."
Khalsa was among the regional growers who met Wednesday with U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and a U.S. Agriculture Department official for a roundtable discussion at the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion.
The talks were closed to the public but were summarized as focusing on how the upcoming farm bill can aid New Mexico's growers by creating more opportunities for them to sell their food, including through more effective promotion, exploring new markets and getting the fresh food to lower-income residents.
These days, almost 90% of growers throughout the country must work jobs outside their farms to make ends meet, so the goal is to invigorate the farms, said Jenny Lester Moffitt, USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.
This can be done by exploring more farm-to-table avenues, she said, such as growers selling to schools, senior centers, food banks and disadvantaged communities in need of fresh, local produce, Moffitt said.
At the same time, the farmers can expand their reach through marketing efforts as basic as setting up stands in more areas to let people sample their foods, she said.
Growers can tap federal funds for these purposes as well as for value-added food production, Moffitt said, using an industry term for turning crops into products that can be sold at a higher price.
Examples include making salsa from chile and tomatoes, jams from various fruits and cereals from wheat and oats.
Combined, the strategies not only bring more value to farms but boosts rural communities and supplies more New Mexico-grown food here and around the country, Moffitt said.
An important objective is equity, Moffitt said.
Juliana Ciano, who co-owns Reunity Farm, said any additional funding to connect growers with buyers and help everyone work more cooperatively — which she thinks is the most beneficial and efficient approach — is welcome.
Ciano said anything the agency can do to help farmers make enough money to live is needed. The federal government also should chip in funding to make more land available to farm, and more affordable, she said.
"Especially in our state, land and water is sky high," Ciano said. "There's a lot of young people that want to farm. They just need the land, water and infrastructure to do it."
The marketing component is vital, Ciano said, so it's good that federal officials are giving it attention. There's nothing worse than investing the time and money into growing and harvesting crops, just to have too few customers, she said.
"If nobody is buying it, and you're putting it in your compost or feeding it to your pigs, that is a tragedy," Ciano said.
Emigdio Ballon, who owns a Tesuque Pueblo farm, said his village could use federal aid to install a commercial kitchen to cook and process the food it grows.
This food could supply the pueblo and be sold outside of it, Ballon said. He estimates the kitchen would cost about $700,000.
Like other farmers, Ballon said it has become harder since the pandemic to find people willing to do the hard farmwork. If the government could help pay labor costs, they could hire the needed the needed workers, he said.
Luján commended Moffitt and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for engaging with rural communities and not just announcing new farm aid from a distance.
"They've been listening to farmers and producers across the country, in addition to more grants we're seeing roll out," Luján said.
The agency also is making it easier for farmers to apply for federal assistance, reducing what has been a common snag, Luján said. "You're a producer, you're busy with that fruit or with animals — whatever it may be — you don't have time to go after all those documents."
Khalsa said the state or federal government should create an office to assist farmers in applying for grants, an often complex process.
David Sundberg, program development director for the Santa Fe Farmers' Market Institute, said his organization applies for grants to strengthen the regional food network and widen the distribution of locally grown produce, including to lower-income residents.
Federal funding would expand these efforts, Sundberg said.
Some of the money pays for growers to set up tables or dispense small bags of vegetables in underserved communities to encourage people to shop at the farmers market, Sundberg said.
"This food is a thousand miles fresher," he said. "The nutrition stays in the food. You taste a local carrier, you're not going to want to go back."