Sirivishnu Khalsa said his Española family farm is struggling with many of the challenges besetting growers throughout the state, such as a labor shortage, rising costs of materials and an unpredictable water supply.

The federal government could help by making more grants available to offset the costs of constructing “caterpillar tunnels” — semi-circular tarp structures that enable him to grow crops year round — so the farm could expand to meet demand, Khalsa said, while standing next to a table with tomatoes, herbs, onions and various greens spread across the top.

Federal agencies also should consider subsidizing farm wages to make it more affordable for employers to draw much-needed workers who are in short supply, Khalsa said, estimating labor is about 80% of his farm’s costs.

