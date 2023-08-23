082323_GC_FarmAssistance01rgb.jpg

Jenny Lester Moffitt, undersecretary of Agriculture for marketing and regulatory programs, speaks with farmer and co-founder of Reunity Resources, Juliana Ciano, on Wednesday at the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Sirivishnu Khalsa said his Española family farm is struggling with many of the challenges besetting growers throughout the state, such as a labor shortage, rising costs of materials and an unpredictable water supply.

The federal government could help by making more grants available to offset the costs of constructing “caterpillar tunnels” — semi-circular tarp structures that enable him to grow crops year round — so the farm could expand to meet demand, Khalsa said, while standing next to a table with tomatoes, herbs, onions and various greens spread across the top.

Federal agencies also should consider subsidizing farm wages to make it more affordable for employers to draw much-needed workers who are in short supply, Khalsa said, estimating labor is about 80% of his farm’s costs.

082323_GC_FarmAssistance02rgb.jpg

Jenny Lester Moffitt, left, undersecretary of Agriculture for marketing and Regulatory programs, and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, right, listen to Robert Kyzer of Kyzer Farm on Wednesday at the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion. 
082323_GC_FarmAssistance03rgb.jpg

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, left, speaks with Dan Waldvogle, director of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, while walking into the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion on Wednesday to meet with farmers to discuss federal programs available to help growers.
082323_GC_FarmAssistance04rgb.jpg

Emigdio Ballon of Tesuque Pueblo Farm shows a bundle of colorful corn ears Wednesday at the Santa Fe Farmers Market Pavilion.

Recommended for you