Longtime grower Glen Duggins hauled 120 sacks of chile to an Albuquerque market last week and plans to deliver his last load Monday.
Not the last load of the year, but forever.
After growing the state’s signature crop for almost 40 years in the Middle Rio Grande Valley, Duggins is quitting the chile business, saying a severe farm labor shortage, state regulation and competition from Mexico have made it unprofitable.
But he’s not leaving farming. Instead, he will shift to crops that can be harvested mechanically, including alfalfa, corn and wheat — noting chile must be picked by hand and requires a delicate touch.
Although his chile operation has eroded over the past 15 years as field workers became harder to find, bidding farewell to the state’s signature crop was still an agonizing decision, he said.
“To finally pull the plug is heartbreaking,” said Duggins, who owns a 300-acre farm in Lemitar, a village near Socorro. “What’s so heartbreaking is I was raising a crop — New Mexico’s pride and joy — and it gave me such pleasure.”
Duggins said he plans, at least for now, to remain the president of the New Mexico Chile Association and a board member for the regional irrigation district.
He wants to make clear he isn’t retiring. He just won’t plant crops that need crews to pick them by hand, such as chile, tomatoes, green beans and black-eyed peas.
As if to signal the future, Duggins answered questions by phone while operating a tractor that he described as able to navigate and steer itself.
Farmwork has become much easier because of modern technology, he said, which makes it puzzling why he is having such difficulty hiring workers.
It’s not clear how much Duggins represents a larger trend of chile farmers struggling with a labor shortage, but he is not alone.
Last year, Linda Rosales, Duggins’ neighbor, told The New Mexican she and her husband had to cut their chile operation by 40% in 2016 because they couldn’t find enough workers.
Labor grew even slimmer during the pandemic, leading to their leanest chile harvest ever, Rosales said. At its peak, the farm produced up to 13,000 sacks, and last year it was expected to yield a little more than half of that, she said at the time.
Duggins said the first two decades of his chile farming were prosperous, not only for him but for New Mexico’s industry.
Then came the North American Free Trade Agreement, opening the U.S. market more to Mexican imports, including chile that is lower-priced because of that country’s much cheaper labor, Duggins said.
Chile acreage harvested declined from about 30,000 in the early 1990s to about 9,000 by 2010, according to the the chile association. State data shows harvests have stayed roughly at that plateau ever since.
At the same time, border inspectors have are seeing a nearly 25% jump in Mexican imports since 2016, with 11,000 shipments of red and green peppers entering the state last year, The Associated Press reported.
Duggins said he believes the land used to grow chile has diminished even more in the past several years, possibly to as low as 5,000 acres.
Some growers say the 23-year drought coupled with a changing climate are also creating hardships for chile farms.
A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change says the West is experiencing the driest 22-year period since A.D. 800 — putting the region, which includes New Mexico, in a megadrought.
It has warmed temperatures, reduced precipitation and intensified evaporation. These trends have weakened snowpacks and parched the soil, reducing the amount of runoff going into the Rio Grande and flowing downstream to farmers.
Back-to-back La Niña weather patterns, which cause drier-than-normal winter conditions in the Southwest, have made it even harder to supply growers with adequate irrigation water — forcing them to pray for rain in the summer.
Duggins, a climate change skeptic, called the drought “hype” and insists it wasn’t a factor in his decision to step away from chile.
“They talk about drought, but this is the high desert,” Duggins said. “We were born in a drought. Every year is a drought.”
Duggins said he always was able to pump groundwater to make up for depleted river flows, though it added a substantial cost to the operation.
The labor shortage is the problem, he said.
In his chile-growing heyday, he employed 30 to 40 workers to harvest the crop, Duggins said.
Last year, he and a man in his 70s did all the work, collecting 1,000 sacks — each with roughly 30 pounds of chile — for the entire season, he said.
During the peak years, crews would bag that amount on an average day.
Over the years, his active farmland shrunk from 600 acres to about half that size, he said. Within that, his chile operation went from 100 acres to 30, as labor became scarcer, he said.
“Every year for the past 15 years is consistently worse than the previous year,” Duggins said. “There is no up and down. It’s completely down.”
Bill Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Meats in Albuquerque, said he’s buying the last of Duggins’ chile — roughly 240 sacks — to turn into a sauce.
“I hate seeing him go,” Nelson said. “He’s a very good businessman. He had a lot of chile.”
Nelson said he has heard of other chile growers who plan to quit or cut back on their operations. If that happens, it could cause a chile shortage that will raise the price of New Mexico products, he said.
State officials have made the labor situation worse by instituting paid sick leave, Nelson said, and now lawmakers are considering a bill to create paid parental leave.
Small businesses can’t afford these measures, Nelson added, claiming they encourage people to work as little as possible. It’s a common complaint in the agricultural sector.
Duggins said he’ll find another way to make money. His concern is what New Mexico is losing with its prized crop — and a big part of its heritage — on a downward trend.
He thought for a moment about the countless bags of chile he has sold in the past 40 years, and that the end was near.
“I don’t remember the first bag,” Duggins said. “But I bet I’ll remember the last.”