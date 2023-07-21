Documentary filmmaker Melissa Totten emerged from one of the first showings of a much-anticipated recent release at the Violet Crown theater and called the new film “dark … intellectually complex” and “a social justice film that never once makes you feel woke.”

She wasn’t talking about Oppenheimer, the thriller based on the Los Alamos physicist who played a key role in developing the world’s first nuclear weapon. She was talking about Barbie, the live-action comedy that imagines what would happen if the iconic doll and her plastic partner Ken joined the real world.

Both films were released Thursday to sold-out theaters. And fans of the two movies encountered one another in the theater’s lobby in a real-life version of #Barbenheimer — an internet phenomenon that juxtaposes the diametrically opposed films and encourages viewers to see them as a double feature.

