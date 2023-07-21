Dami Vondrak, right, hugs Kaylie Huse as they meet Thursday for the Barbie movie premiere at Violet Crown. Fans who attended the first of seven sold-out showings of the Barbie film Thursday ranged in age from 8 to those who were born before Barbie made her official debut in 1959.
Gigi Guajardo-Galpert, 29, dressed in “Barbiecore” for the premiere of the Greta Gerwig film Thursday at Violet Crown. Barbiecore is described as the aesthetic pioneered by the Barbie doll, usually characterized by hyperfeminine elements and the color pink.
Dami Vondrak, right, hugs Kaylie Huse as they meet Thursday for the Barbie movie premiere at Violet Crown. Fans who attended the first of seven sold-out showings of the Barbie film Thursday ranged in age from 8 to those who were born before Barbie made her official debut in 1959.
Gigi Guajardo-Galpert, 29, dressed in “Barbiecore” for the premiere of the Greta Gerwig film Thursday at Violet Crown. Barbiecore is described as the aesthetic pioneered by the Barbie doll, usually characterized by hyperfeminine elements and the color pink.
Documentary filmmaker Melissa Totten emerged from one of the first showings of a much-anticipated recent release at the Violet Crown theater and called the new film “dark … intellectually complex” and “a social justice film that never once makes you feel woke.”
She wasn’t talking about Oppenheimer, the thriller based on the Los Alamos physicist who played a key role in developing the world’s first nuclear weapon. She was talking about Barbie, the live-action comedy that imagines what would happen if the iconic doll and her plastic partner Ken joined the real world.
Both films were released Thursday to sold-out theaters. And fans of the two movies encountered one another in the theater’s lobby in a real-life version of #Barbenheimer — an internet phenomenon that juxtaposes the diametrically opposed films and encourages viewers to see them as a double feature.
Barbie fans dressed for the occasion in pink, naturally.
The Oppenheimer fans didn’t: gray hair, glasses, cardigans and sensible shoes.
While all the Oppenheimer fans knew who Barbie was, many of the Barbie fans, when asked if they knew who Oppenheimer was, didn’t.
But to dismiss Barbie as the dumb blonde of the two films would be to miss the most beautiful thing about the doll and her ability to connect people despite their differences.
Fans who attended the first of seven sold-out showings of the Barbie film Thursday ranged in age from 8 to those who were born before Barbie made her official debut in 1959.
There were multiple mother-daughter duos. More than one fan in their 20s talked about inheriting a love of Barbie from their mothers.
That was the case for Raven Woods, a 20-year-old who drove from Albuquerque with her older brother and a friend to catch the first showing.
“I played with Barbies until I was like 16,” said Woods, who works in an assisted living facility. “I collect all the Holiday Barbies going back to 1996.
“I’m so sad I stopped playing with Barbies before all the cool ones came out,” she added, pointing out a series of dolls released by Mattel in 2019 that featured dolls in wheelchairs and with prosthetic limbs.
Cruz Davis-Martinez of Española, who watched the movie with his 13-year-old sister Amelia Davis-Martinez, said he’s been hooked on the phenomenon since purchasing his first vintage Barbie at a thrift shop when he was 12.
Cruz Davis-Martinez, 19, said he got the 1971-model Barbie for 50 cents, adding he lived vicariously through the doll as a young boy growing up in Northern New Mexico.
“I was able to experience life through her,” he said. “She was the one who could wear high heels when I couldn’t.” Barbie was the one with a long blond ponytail, he said, while his hair was short.
Davis-Martinez and his sister brought the latest versions of the Ken and Barbie dolls to the movie with them — still in their boxes. But he said the most cherished dolls in his 500-piece collection came from thrift stores.
“I don’t look for a perfect Barbie,” he said. “I look for ones that are a little rough and need help so I can fix them up and make them special again.”
Alette HahnHansen, a slim 16-year-old with a long blond ponytail and wearing a pink and white houndstooth check skirt and crop top, said her obsession with Barbie also began as a child. She loved playing with dolls, and people often told her she resembled Barbie, but her admiration for the character has since moved beyond her looks.
“As I grew older, I realized she is this really powerful figure who I aspire towards,” she said, joyfully posing for photographs with older brother Kai HahnHansen, who was dressed as Ken. Their parents, Julia Hansen and father Eric Hahn, also were dressed as Ken and Barbie.
“She’s successful in her own right, and she never had to sacrifice being feminine to be successful,” Alette said of her heroine. “Something I’ve always observed in the world is even when women reach the top, they’ve had to let go of the feminine aspect of themselves, and Barbie doesn’t have to do that, and I want that to be like my life.
“I want to be successful, and I want to do it in a pair of pink heels,” she said.
Barbie’s ability to transcend age, class and gender — and a living embodiment of the #Barbenheimer trend — was the documentary filmmaker Totten and her friend and neighbor Greg LaVoi, who attended the movie together.
LaVoi, who gave his age as older than Barbie, said he’s adored the character since childhood.
“I fell in love with Barbie the minute I saw her on the screen and on the toy shelf,” he said. “I was like ‘Oh my God, I need this blonde goddess in my life.’ And so, I bought her. I mean my parents bought her and all the clothes. I mean, I’m spoiled rotten, and that’s what made me become a costume designer.”
Also a documentary film producer and author, LaVoi wrote a book, Barbie Loves L.A., published in 2004, the 50th anniversary of Barbie’s release. It featured forced perspective images of Barbie photographed in front of real-life Los Angeles landmarks such as Union Station.
Totten, who is working on a documentary film about the detrimental effects nuclear weapons testing had on people living in New Mexico’s Tularosa Basin, said she hated Barbie as a kid.
“I thought she was the stupidest, prissiest, girly-girl thing to do and would rather be out playing with the boys,” she said.
But she was very impressed with the movie.
“It was so affirming of gender roles, and the absence of gender roles,” she said. “Twenty stars plus, and not what you came expecting.”
Both filmmakers praised the movie’s set design, props and score.
“We’re going to see Oppenheimer next,” she said. “We are Barbenheimer! That’s us!”
But while the doll — inspired by a German doll originally marketed to adult men — might be suitable for all ages, some moviegoers said the PG-13 rated movie is not.
“Most of the time, it was a little bit inappropriate,” said 8-year-old Peyton Maestas.
There were things that aren’t good for kids to see in the movie, she added. “Like a bunch of beer, I didn’t like that.”
Peyton’s mother Marcella Maestas, who swore she didn’t tell her daughter what to say about the movie, shared her sentiments.
“I’m a little sad, a little disappointed,” she said after exiting the theater. “I wanted a feel-good children’s movie, and I didn’t get that.”
On the other hand, Marcella Maestas said, the film accurately portrayed the pressures of being a mother and the expectations society places on women to be perfect.
“Young girls need to know it’s OK not to be perfect,” she said. “So I thought that part was very valuable.”