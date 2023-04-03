The court-appointed guardian of a Rio Arriba County child who was sexually assaulted by her school bus driver in 2019 is suing a rural health clinic and a woman who worked there as a counselor, claiming the mental health professional later disclosed the child's identity to other students at her school. 

According to a lawsuit recently filed in U.S. District Court, counselor Margaret Brace, an employee of federally funded La Clinica del Pueblo de Río Arriba in Tierra Amarilla, had been providing counseling to the child prior to the assault for trauma the girl suffered after her mother was killed in a motor vehicle crash. 

Brace could not be reached for comment Monday. Officials at the clinic did not respond to a phone message Monday seeking comment.  