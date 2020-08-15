Alden McDonald never could have predicted that the novel coronavirus would force her to spend most of 2020 separated from her husband, dogs and acting career in Shanghai.
“But here we are,” she said, nearly seven months after landing in the United States. Five months have been spent in Santa Fe — some 6,800 miles from her home.
McDonald and her two boys — Atticus, 11, and Brixton, 10 — are among scores of people worldwide who have become stranded in a foreign country amid the pandemic. While the family certainly wants to get home, there’s a chance they could end up staying in Santa Fe through the end of the year.
“It’s been frustrating to feel like our lives are on hold, not being able to make any big decisions. … I have one leg here and I have one in China,” McDonald said.
The ordeal started with a ski trip to Japan for the Chinese New Year at the end of January. Leading up to the trip, “we’d heard rumors of a mysterious illness happening, but it was in Wuhan, which isn’t close, and we weren’t too concerned about it,” McDonald said, noting the plan was to ski for five days and return home.
But four days into their trip, the family learned the virus was spreading, and Wuhan was in lockdown. Michael McDonald, Alden McDonald’s husband and an architect with Disney, contacted his boss, asking if it was safe for the family to return to Shanghai. The short answer was no.
Shanghai Disneyland Park booked a flight to Dallas for Alden McDonald and the boys, while Michael McDonald flew back to Shanghai to retrieve some belongings from his office. He planned to fly to the U.S. immediately after, but “should’ve just come with us” because during his flight Shanghai also shut down, Alden McDonald said.
Alden McDonald’s father picked her and the boys up from the airport and drove them to his home in Tulsa, Okla., also near Michael McDonald’s family. Once it was safe to do so, Michael McDonald joined them for a few weeks, before Shanghai Disneyland reopened and he flew back to China in February.
‘I’m going to wait it out’
With schools closed in Shanghai, and few cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. at that time, Alden McDonald decided to stay in America for a while longer. About a month after her husband's departure, she and the boys headed for Santa Fe to spend time with her mother and the children's grandmother, Kay Grant.
One of her fears of flying home is that if she or one of her kids were to test positive for the coronavirus after landing, she could be separated from her children. The government “could take my kid away to the hospital, and I couldn’t go with them,” Alden McDonald said. “As a mom, I thought, I’m going to wait it out.”
“I thought for sure we’d be back in, at most, tops, a month,” she said.
Given the health care system in America, Alden McDonald added, “I thought we’d be safer here" — logic that now seems ironic, as the U.S. has the highest number of virus cases and COVID-19 deaths of any country in the world.
As the virus started to surge in the U.S., Alden McDonald booked a flight to Shanghai the first week of March, but it was canceled about two weeks later. When she booked a flight for the following week, “that’s when the [travel] ban happened.”
The hardest part of being so far away, Alden McDonald said, is trying to raise two boys on her own.
“I’ve been a single mom [through] lockdown, birthdays, home schooling, holidays, losing teeth, tears and fears, boredom and frustration,” she wrote in an email to The New Mexican earlier this month. Other daily stressors include caring for elderly grandparents, trying to get necessary documents scanned and sent to her from China and moving from one rental to the next. In all, Alden McDonald and her sons have moved eight times.
She also misses her two dogs, Denali and Norman, and, of course, her husband — although she admittedly resents him sometimes for posting photos to Facebook of a seemingly normal life in Shanghai, mask-free and getting brunch with friends. It’s hard to even find time to talk to him, she said, given the 14-hour time difference.
Life in limbo
Of all the whiplash moments, the last few weeks have perhaps been the most overwhelming.
At the end of July, Alden McDonald enrolled Atticus and Brixton in Acequia Madre Elementary School, knowing their Sept. 30 flight might be canceled or their visa could be denied. Following five flight cancellations in a six-month period, she said, “we aren’t holding our breath” for the late September trip.
Alden McDonald said that because the 2020-21 school year in Santa Fe begins Thursday, and China’s classes start Sept. 1, if their flight is canceled, they will likely stay put through the end of the year, at least. Not getting home by October means “we already would miss a month of school” in China, she said. “So if we don’t make the Sept. 30 flight, we’re going to make the best of what we can here for at least that first semester, through Christmas.”
“Of course we want to come back [home], but at some point we have to stop trying, so we can have a life here,” she added. “We just want to make a choice. If we’re stuck here, we’re happy. We love it here. We just want an answer.”
In the meantime, Michael McDonald can’t leave his job in China to visit them. If he did, “he’d be in the same spot we’re at,” Alden McDonald said.
Yet amid the desperation, Alden McDonald still recognizes a multitude of silver linings in Santa Fe.
For one, she’s grateful for the time she and the kids have spent with her 72-year-old mother. In a normal year while living abroad — the family has lived in China on two occasions, totaling about five years — they’d see Grant and other family members just once.
Getting to explore Santa Fe and share dinner with Grandma Grant and her husband, Louis “Bud” Grant, 95, every day “is really the hidden blessing in all of this,” Alden McDonald said. She and the boys have also had “some really deep talks. We’ve really bonded.”
Some of the family’s favorite activities in New Mexico include hiking the Dale Ball Trails, biking at the Railyard, horseback riding at Ghost Ranch and visiting Abiquiú Lake. Spending time outdoors, Alden McDonald said, is something they “really can’t do” in China because of pollution and a lack of trails. “So we might as well enjoy the fresh air while we can.”
Still, the year has been turbulent, and Alden McDonald knows even if she and the boys are able to fly home next month, the challenges of the pandemic won’t stop.
When it’s over, it’s still not over
Following the headache of getting to Los Angeles three days before departure for a COVID-19 test and to pick up their visa, the family will then have a 17-hour journey home, before being isolated in Shanghai’s airport for another COVID-19 test. If any of them test positive for the virus, they could be separated and quarantined in a government facility — “my greatest fear,” Alden McDonald said.
If cleared upon arrival, Michael McDonald will have to vacate their home and find a sitter for the family’s pets, since even walking a dog is prohibited in quarantine. For the 14-day lockdown, a tracker on their phone will display a red light that indicates the family is in lockdown, and sensors will be put on all exits of the house to alert guards if they try to leave.
During that period, “we are not to leave under any circumstances,” Alden McDonald said, noting they can receive two deliveries a day for food, dropped off by guards. Only after quarantine ends and they test negative for the virus again will their status “turn green and we can join society again,” she said.
While it might sound extreme to some, “I know at least 1,000 people who are stuck in my same situation. We will take the test. We will do whatever you want. We just want to get back to our families," Alden McDonald said.
Until then, the family counts the days, longing for the way life was before the pandemic — a day “we can go back to school, we can go back to our home, we can see more friends and family,” Atticus McDonald said.
