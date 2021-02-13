Family and friends of a Cochiti Pueblo man found dead beside Interstate 25 in September are raising money to offer a reward for more information.
Donna Quintana said her son, James Bonaventuro Quintana, got a ride from a friend to take him to work at Sam's Club in Santa Fe and never returned. Uncharacteristically, she added, he didn't call for a ride home when he apparently needed one.
New Mexico State Police believe he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver sometime late Sept. 27 or early Sept. 28 near the N.M. 599 exit of I-25.
According to a news release, a witness’s statement and evidence collected at the scene indicated Quintana, 41, had been walking south and was struck by a vehicle that fled. State police found him along the side of the road and he was later pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
"I was going to work that next morning and saw all the police, but I didn't know until that evening it was my son," Donna Quintana said. "Was he walking on the side of the road, or did somebody drop his body there before it was run over?"
A GoFundMe page raised $1,350 as of Saturday afternoon, and organizer and family friend Yvette Cohoe said the money will go to anyone who knows more about what happened.
Donna Quintana said her son had planned to get a ride home with the same friend who took him to work. That friend later told her James Quintana had said he was getting a ride with somebody else when his shift ended.
Cochiti Pubelo is roughly a 30-mile walk from the Sam's Club on Rodeo Road where James Quintana worked.
"State police explained to us that it was a commercial vehicle or truck or RV type of vehicle because the impact James' body went through was pretty brutal," Cohoe said. "And all I can really keep thinking is it is really out of the ordinary for James to be walking home from Santa Fe. I know there are people closer to him who knew him better than me who might know why."
Quintana, a graduate of Santa Fe Indian School, was a father who enjoyed bringing his son to Pueblo dances and other festivities. He was a fan of reggae music and a DJ.
"James was very artistic. He loved drawing. He had so many drawings, but he never wanted to make that a financial thing," Donna Quintana said. "He just always gave away his lovely drawings and paintings. Everybody just treasures them."
