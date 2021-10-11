A case of mixed-up ashes has disgusted, angered and saddened a New Mexico family whose matriarch died Sept. 23.
Amy Salazar, who lives in Sapello, near Las Vegas, N.M., said two funeral homes failed during a change of custody to notice the ashes of her mother-in-law, 74-year-old Carmen Torres, somehow became confused with the ashes belonging to another family.
"It's just awful," Salazar said Friday. "We have no words to describe it."
Salazar said she wasn't told the other family's name but said they already had spread her mother-in-law's ashes. When the other family learned of the mishap, they tried to scoop up some of ashes and return them to Torres' relatives, Salazar said.
The result was a mixture of ashes, dirt, a pine needle and a worm.
The funeral company that cremated the body was Berardinelli Family Funeral Service of Santa Fe, she said, while Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas was handling funeral arrangements.
Two representatives of Berardinelli declined to comment at any length on the matter. "We are aware of the situation," Ginene Trujillo said. "We're committed to serving all of our families, including this family."
Another representative, Andrew Rawls, said: "I'm not at liberty to discuss any family situation."
Rogers Mortuary representatives didn't return phone calls late last week.
Salazar said family members noticed Oct. 2 the number on the coin, or identification disc, that accompanied their bag of ashes didn't match the number on the paperwork they had from Rogers Mortuary.
She said she called Berardinelli that day and, at a staffer's request, sent the firm a photo of the disc. It became clearer the following day another family had Torres' ashes and Salazar's family had ashes that belonged to them.
Immediately after the rosary for Torres on Oct. 3, Salazar said a Berardinelli staffer informed her the ashes had been spread.
The family was in shock, she said, and canceled Torres' burial the next day.
"We had no remains to bury," she said.
On Oct. 4 they accepted the material the other family had salvaged. One or both of the funeral homes offered to pay for a headstone but they had no need for one, Salazar said. Torres' daughter Sandra Baca has held onto Torres' remains.
Salazar said as far as she could tell, both funeral homes had some responsibility for the mix-up.
Salazar's husband, Luis, said he was "brokenhearted." He said his mother asked him to build a cedar box for her ashes and she picked out a spot in the family burial area.
"My mom was a brave lady during her death, and we respected her wishes," he said. But they couldn't follow all the way through because of the mix-up, and "there's no closure for me or the family."
Salazar said the family is considering having the material scientifically analyzed in hopes of finding how much, if any, of Carmen Torres' ashes are in the material.
