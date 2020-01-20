Jesús Montijo-Tavarez loved to play soccer, listen to corridos and watch horror movies. And it's those memories of him at his happiest that pain the people he has left behind.
"He was just a really energetic and lovable guy," his cousin Christian Montijo said. "Nobody expected anything to happen and especially not [to] someone as young as him."
Montijo-Tavarez, who was a Capital High School junior, died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Mutt Nelson Road, according to Santa Fe police, who said speed may have been a contributing factor.
Montijo-Tavarez, who was born and raised in Santa Fe and was known as "Junior," was close with his family. His cousins, Daniel and Gerardo Montijo, were among his best friends at Capital.
Posted to Daniel Montijo's Facebook wall is a selfie of him and his cousin with the words "Miss you primo" written above.
The two of them hung out every day, Daniel Montijo said, and would often play soccer during their lunch break. On the weekends and after school they would go to at Las Acequias Park and eat at Wingstop.
"It has just been really hard and I am really sad; he was always there for me," Daniel Montijo said.
Montijo-Tavarez would offer to pay for their meals, give him rides and lend gas money when he needed it, Daniel Montijo said.
He also had a good sense of humor, and even in bad situations could make people feel better, Gerardo Montijo said of his cousin.
The family of Montijo-Tavarez spent time together Sunday, sharing their favorite memories. "We just all ate and had a moment, a family moment, where we were all together laughing and remembering him," Gerardo Montijo said.
"Junior was always a happy guy, so when this happened I told everyone he was always happy, so let's be happy, too," he added.
Counselors and support will offered to students at Capital High School to help them process the loss of their classmate, wrote Jaime Holladay, the Capital High School principal, in a text message Monday.
"We have not yet planned how our school will honor Jesús," she wrote. "We want to be responsible to our students' needs and respect the Montijo-Tavarez family during this difficult time."
Daniel Montijo said his cousin was planning to save money so he could work on his truck, one of his most prized possessions.
His friends and cousins plan to have a truck meet Thursday night to celebrate his life and memory, Daniel Montijo said. They had special window decals made with an image of a truck and the words "RIP Junior" to put on their own vehicles.
"It's hard just to think that he is not here," Christian Montijo said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.