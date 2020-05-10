Stella Usner feels a large part of her life went up in flames with her house in the Cerro Grande Fire.
Old photographs and letters written by family members. Her late husband’s military records. The many items he collected and made by hand.
Her engagement ring.
“They were important, and they are gone,” said Usner, 97. “A lot of memories that can never be replaced.”
However, not all was lost in the wildfire that destroyed her home and 234 others in May 2000.
On a hunch, she’d taken from the house a box of documents that chronicled the history of her family and others in the Chimayó community, dating back to 1706.
“I rescued those precious documents,” she said. “I don’t know what made me do it at the time.”
She and her husband, who died a year before the fire, had lived in the house since 1963. The house would come to embody him.
An electrical engineer, he made handcrafted furniture, built a backyard rock garden and was an avid collector of everything from National Geographic magazines to old-time electronic devices.
Don Usner, 63, recalled his father, not long before he died, predicting a big Los Alamos fire was inevitable and asking his son to move some important items to a safe place.
Don Usner procrastinated. Then one day, he spotted a plume of smoke from a lookout in Chimayó and soon learned that a giant wildfire was raging toward Los Alamos.
His first thought was to go to his childhood home and retrieve the items his father had requested. He started driving and called his brother, who told him not to come because there were roadblocks and it was unsafe.
That evening, he and his family were watching TV news and saw his mother’s house shrouded in smoke. It seemed fully intact, offering them a moment of relief.
Then the smoked cleared enough to reveal that only the charred foundation remained.
Usner was overtaken by grief and guilt, knowing he couldn’t fulfill his father’s wish.
“I felt terrible — a deep, personal sense of failure,” he said. “I let him down. I still live with that.”
After the fire passed, Usner went to the site and dug through the ashes to see if he could find anything of his father’s, including the engagement ring his father had given his mother.
He found a telescope, half-burnt, that his father, a longtime Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, had made from a heating duct he’d brought home from work.
His sister, Carole Chavez Hunt, 57, said she had a premonition that the wildfire, when it was first reported, would destroy the house.
No one believed her.
She and her husband lived with her mother in Los Alamos at the time. Chavez Hunt, who teaches Spanish and Portuguese, was in Santa Fe preparing to give a lecture at the community college when she got word of the Cerro Grande Fire bearing down on Los Alamos.
She rushed back to Los Alamos and encountered a roadblock. She talked the officer into letting her pass. She went to the house and grabbed some essentials, as well as the love letters her father had written her mother when they were courting.
Losing her childhood home was devastating. It was made more traumatic by her father’s death the year before.
“It’s such a psychological and emotional landmark in my mind,” she said. “You kind of go on autopilot functioning. It affects your health.”
Stella Usner received an insurance settlement for her lost home. She used it to build a house in Santa Fe.
Through all the loss, she is happy her family all came away safe.
“Thank God it all turned out,” she said.
