A Santa Fe couple are accusing officials of the Pojoaque Valley School District of failing to protect their daughter from a fellow student they say assaulted the girl in an attack so violent it caused a head injury that left brain damage.
Cheryl and Benjamin Duran allege in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in state District Court the student who attacked their daughter in 2019 began bullying her on social media a year earlier, when the two girls attended different schools. The other girl sent their daughter threatening messages that warned of a beating, the Durans say in their complaint.
In January 2019, the suit says, the couple learned the girl would be transferring to Pojoaque Middle School, where their daughter was enrolled. They called then-Principal Steven Baca to alert him about the online threats and their concerns about the safety of their daughter.
Ultimately, the suit says, school officials "utterly failed" to protect their daughter from harm.
According to the suit, the student who had been bullying the Durans' daughter began "pacing and circling" the table where she was eating lunch on Jan. 22, 2019, and then approached her from behind, grabbed her hair and began slamming her head on the table.
The Durans say their daughter's injury from the beating has caused her pain, humiliation, frustration, anguish and medical expenses.
The couple seek an unspecified amount of damages plus interest and legal fees.
The girl who attacked the Durans' daughter told an investigating police officer she had "an anger problem" and didn't know how to control it, the lawsuit says.
However, the Durans argue, school leaders knew the student had a history of violence and had made threats against their daughter that she was capable of carrying out — and knew or should have known the student couldn't control her propensity for violence.
Baca said in a phone interview Tuesday he couldn't comment on the pending litigation and referred questions to Superintendent Sondra Adams.
Baca said he left the district in May because he and his wife, Jennifer Baca — formerly a principal at Pojoaque Valley High School — moved out of state.
Adams said she couldn't comment on the lawsuit. The alleged incident occurred before she was hired, she added.
