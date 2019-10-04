Family offers reward in Santa Fe man’s death

Police found 60-year-old Gus Coblentz shot to death in the backseat of a broken-down Chevy Suburban outside his home in central Santa Fe one morning in late August. All four doors on the Suburban were open, and Coblentz’s gun was lying on the seat next to his body, according to a report.
His death is still under investigation. Santa Fe police have not called it a homicide — or even suspicious — and an autopsy failed to determine whether he died by suicide or an accidental shooting.
“Because of the location of the gunshot wound to the head, the forensic pathologist who had completed the autopsy had concerns as to the [manner] of death, and did not confirm whether or not Mr. Coblentz’s death was due to a suicide, accident or a homicide,” Detective Samantha Talamante wrote in a Sept. 9 search warrant affidavit. The warrant was for a search of Coblentz’s gold 2001 Suburban, where his body had been found with a fatal head wound Aug. 28.
Family members cite some odd details about the case and say they’re certain Coblentz, the father of a young child with a disability, wouldn’t have taken his own life. They’re offering a $20,000 reward through Santa Fe Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for his death.
“We as a family believe that there’s foul play going on,” said his younger brother, Miguel Coblentz, in an interview Friday.
Gus Coblentz was a “very good father” of a small boy, Gus Jr., he said, and the owner of a local garage door business.
Miguel Coblentz, 58, said he had met with Talamante earlier this week, and she informed him “there are a lot of suspicious things” about his brother’s death. “They’re not ruling anything out.”
His brother’s body was crouched down in an awkward position in the backseat, he said, and the 9 mm Beretta was not in or near his brother’s hand, but lying by his torso.
He also had spoken with the medical investigator who conducted the autopsy, Miguel Coblentz said, and was told the gunshot had entered the top right side of his brother’s head and exited on the left side of his face. Gus Coblentz — who knew guns well and practiced gun safety, according to his brother — would have had to reach over the top of his head to fire the gun, which could have been difficult.
“I don’t think he was a contortionist,” Miguel Coblentz said.
Police are remaining cautious about how they refer to the case.
“I can say that there were aspects of the scene that were unusual, which prompted us to want to investigate those things further … but not to the level that we’d call it suspicious,” Deputy Chief Paul Joye said Friday.
Investigators have sent evidence to the state forensic laboratory for testing, Joye said, but he would not elaborate.
The first to find Gus Coblentz’s body was his girlfriend of five years, a younger woman who is the mother of his 3-year-old son.
She told an officer who arrived at the family’s home in the 1500 block of Avenida de las Americas that she had last seen Coblentz around 3 a.m., when they woke up to feed their son and change his diaper. When she woke up again around 10:50 a.m., Coblentz was not in the home. She said she went outside and found him “slouched in his vehicle and that he possibly shot himself.”
She called out his name and didn’t get an answer, the girlfriend told the officer, and then she shook him and saw blood.
She called her cousin for help and then someone called police.
The cousin and his girlfriend were at the home, crying nearby, an officer noted in a report.
Coblentz was lying face down on the backseat of the Suburban’s passenger side, and there was a large pool of blood on the floor, the officer wrote. The blood had flowed out the rear passenger door and onto the pavement. The handgun was between the two rear seats.
Coblentz’s girlfriend could not be reached for comment on his death.
She told police he had not been distraught or suicidal but had been stressed out because his company had been struggling and bills were piling up. He had purchased the handgun about two weeks earlier, she said, because their home had been burglarized twice, though the burglaries were not reported to police.
According to Talamante’s search warrant affidavit, investigators initially thought a bullet wound at the top of Coblentz’s head was an exit wound, but the medical investigator determined it was actually an entry wound — and the case got more complicated.
Talamante said she had reviewed police photos of the scene showing Coblentz’s body “was also located in a position that was not consistent of being in a seated position prior to being shot, but rather kneeling over the rear driver side seats with his head in a position close to the floor of the vehicle.”
Miguel Coblentz said he believes Santa Fe police “botched” the initial part of the case by having a patrol officer, rather than a detective, start the investigation. But he’s hopeful the mystery of his brother’s death eventually will be solved.
He didn’t think his brother had any enemies or owed anyone money, he said. Still, his theory is that his brother had gotten into a confrontation with someone that morning, fled into the vehicle and was shot.
“There’s just so much that doesn’t make sense,” Miguel Coblentz said.