Family members of an Albuquerque woman who died in a 2017 crash on U.S. 84/285 between Santa Fe and Pojoaque have filed a wrongful-death complaint against the state Department of Transportation, contending there should have been barriers between opposing lanes of traffic where she was killed.
If there had been, the family says in a lawsuit, it would have prevented the collision that caused her death. The complaint was filed last week in District Court.
Lucy S. Fresques, 71, died Oct. 13, 2017 after Elias Arellano of Española lost control of his Chrysler Sebring convertible while traveling north near Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino and crossed the center line. He collided head-on with Fresques and her husband, who were headed southbound. That sent them careening into a third vehicle.
Arellano, then 18, and his 13-year-old passenger both were ejected from their vehicle. One landed in the southbound lanes of traffic and the other in the northbound lanes.
Arellano recently pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with the incident, which snarled traffic for hours and resulted in injuries to five people, including Arellano’s passenger, the occupants of the third vehicle and Fresques’ husband, Robert Fresques. He faces up to eight years prison at sentencing.
Heading north from the Santa Fe city limits, a concrete median roughly 4 feet high separates the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 84/285. The median barrier ends north of exit 176, not far from the Buffalo Thunder resort.
The fatal crash occurred a couple of miles past the barrier’s end, near mile marker 178, according to the initial investigative report.
At the time, New Mexico Department of Transportation spokeswoman Rosanne Rodriguez did not specifically address a list of questions sent by the The New Mexican regarding why there is not a concrete barrier between the southbound and northbound traffic on the stretch of road where the crash took place.
But she said in an email statement: “The road meets standards and currently no projects are planned for this area.”
About two weeks after the crash, the department told the newspaper it was reviewing crash data for the four-lane highway and would “take appropriate action” on “traffic safety features” in that section of road if warranted.
No barriers have been installed and Rodriguez said “we don’t have any ongoing studies or any future studies going on” in a phone interview Tuesday.
The state agency’s Communication Director Marisa Maez later added: “I don’t know what was reviewed and I don’t have any record of what was reviewed. I can look into that for you. But whatever that person said in 2017, we are not bound by former commitments from former Department of Transportation leadership.”
Robert Fresques and the couple’s three adult sons — Jason Fresques, Brian Fresques and Timothy Fresques — say in their lawsuit the Department of Transportation knew of the dangerous conditions on the heavily traveled stretch of road before the crash happened and “measures could have been taken to protect against the danger.”
The family’s lawsuit says the department failed in its duty to maintain that portion of the highway in a safe condition for the public, and as a result, “Lucy Fresques was badly injured in the head-on collision, suffered terrible pain and then lost her life.”
The family seeks an award of the “maximum amounts payable” under the state Tort Claims Act, which is set at $750,000 per occurrence.
Fresquez family attorney Dennis P. Murphy said Tuesday he is attempting to negotiate a settlement with the department but thought it would be prudent to file the lawsuit now in case those talks don’t come to fruition before a two-year statute limitations expires in the case.