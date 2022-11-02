The family of a Roswell woman killed by a "career criminal" who has become a central figure in the governor's race has filed a notice of intent to sue state government, alleging his early release from prison resulted in a preventable murder.

The tort claim notice accuses the state Corrections Department and the state Parole Board of negligence in the supervision and what it calls the "unlawful" release of inmate Christopher Beltran, who shot and killed Domonique "Monique" Gonzales four days after he got out of prison last year.

"Negligently releasing inmates is a recipe for disaster and unfortunately it cost Monique her life, leaving behind a minor child and a family that will forever grieve over their loved one’s death," according to the tort claim, filed jointly by the Payne, Powell, Truitt & Chandler law firm of Lubbock, Texas, and the Albuquerque-based Bowles Law Firm. 

