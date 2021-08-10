Cora Martinez submitted an application July 1 asking the First Judicial District Court to cancel a restraining order against her son accusing him of domestic abuse.
She wrote in the application, "my son Erick has no place to go. I want to support him, and let him know that he has a home to come to. I feel that he has been in a lot of pain and hard times. … If I don't help him, nobody else will."
Erick Martinez, 43, was released from the Santa Fe County jail seven days later. Within less than month, his mother was beaten to death in her home off Winesap Road in Española, and her son was charged with murder.
The death of Cora Martinez, a "generous, giving person," has been difficult for the family — especially for her twin sister, Olivia Rael, who felt deeply connected to her, and her 5-year-old grandson, whom she had legally adopted, said Dennis Tim Salazar, Rael's son-in-law and an Española city councilor.
Both were in the home when she was killed, he added.
"Erick was always known to fight, and I heard he had a very hard punch," Salazar said. "It sickens me when I think about that."
Rael, who is legally blind and relied on her twin for aid, described a terrifying ordeal, he added.
Erick Martinez arrived at the home sometime around 9 p.m. Aug. 1 and immediately began to argue with his mother, according to the family's account.
As the argument escalated in the kitchen, Salazar said, Cora Martinez asked for Rael and her 5-year-old grandson — Erick Martinez's biological son — to go into a bedroom. Rael went, but the little boy stayed.
Erick Martinez asked his mother for money and the use of her car, and she denied both requests. Then he began accusing her of loving her other children more than him, Salazar said.
From the bedroom, Rael heard Cora Martinez pleading with her son to calm down and telling him she loved him. Then Rael heard the sounds of her sister being struck and the young boy crying.
Shortly after, Erick Martinez shouted, "Why God? Why?" and began pleading for forgiveness, Salazar said.
Rael estimated Erick Martinez was in the home for hours after the attack, until around 5 a.m. Aug. 2. Eventually, Salazar said, he entered the bedroom and told her and the boy not to go anywhere. He said he was leaving but would return.
Rael, unsure where to find her sister's cellphone and fearing her nephew would return, stayed in the home until her daughter arrived that afternoon and called police.
Española officers responding to the call found Cora Martinez's body in her bed, tucked in blankets. Reports said she had been beaten and had bruises all over her body.
Erick Martinez, who had taken his mother's car when he left the home, was arrested later that night. He confessed to police he had changed his mother’s clothes and thrown water on her face to wake her up after the attack. But he claimed he did not mean to kill her, according an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
Police told him his mother's death could not have been an accident. They said they had found text messages on his cellphone, with photos of his mother's beaten face, that he had sent to another person as a threat, according to the affidavit.
In addition to first-degree murder and two counts of criminal sexual penetration, Erick Martinez is charged with tampering with evidence, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. A hearing is scheduled Aug. 16 to determine if he poses a danger to the community and should remain held at the Santa Fe County jail without bond until his trial.
Despite Cora Martinez's violent and tragic death, Salazar said, his memories of her remain full of light.
"When I first met Cora, I saw this very friendly, happy lady talking to everybody," he said. "I would assume if someone is in a bad mood and they see her, you can't help but smile."
Originally from the tiny community of La Villita, just north of Alcalde, Cora Martinez worked for years as a custodian for Española Public Schools and the former Española Military Academy. She was in a loving marriage with her husband, Richard Martinez, for nearly 40 years before he died in 2009, Salazar said.
He noted he thought of Cora Martinez as his aunt, adding she and Rael embraced him as a member of the family.
"She always had time for other people and would always try to look for the positives in life," he said.
She even tried to help her son Erick.
Despite the order of protection, Salazar said, Erick Martinez often would come by her house — asking for money, sleeping on her lawn or asking to borrow her car.
Erick Martinez's extensive criminal history dates back to 2004, when was charged with assault on a household member but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing. Throughout the years, he's been charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property of a household member, resisting an officer, battery on a household member and false imprisonment.
Many of the domestic violence charges he faced stemmed from relationships with previous girlfriends, Salazar said.
"Erick, he's always kind of been that way," he said. "To me, over the years it just seems to have gotten worse."
Erick Martinez was charged in April with violating his mother's order of protection. He was jailed again in early July on another charge. After his release, he cut off his court-ordered GPS ankle monitoring device.
Cora Martinez had received full custody of her grandson in 2016, when he was an infant. Both of his parents struggled with heavy drug use, and Erick Martinez wrangled with anger issues, court records show. She had raised the child as her own.
When removing the boy's clothing from Cora Martinez's home, the family discovered she had washed and ironed all of his back-to-school clothes. "She had everything ready for him — books, notebooks, everything was set," Salazar said. "It was really tough to see."
Salazar said the family members, including Cora Martinez's two other children, are trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces and move forward following her death.
"She's a source of comfort, of stability," he said, "and at this point, that core is not there."
