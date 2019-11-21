Family of Santa Fe stabbing victim has unanswered questions

When JoAnn Storch talked about her brother, Robert Barela, who died Monday in an apparent stabbing in Santa Fe, she laughed and smiled through her tears and pain.
Sitting inside the living room of the home where generations of the family grew up, she and her daughter, Talia Storch, shared memories about their brother and uncle. They said they still have so many unanswered questions about what happened the night Barela, 51, died.
As guests filtered through the front door carrying boxes of pastries, and the cars of family members and visitors began lining the sidewalk in front of their home, JoAnn Storch described a man who always wanted to help others.
Whether it was his neighbors who needed help picking weeds in their yard, or his mother, whose dishwasher he fixed just days before he died, Barela was always there, JoAnn Storch said.
“He was a jack-of-all-trades,” she said with a smile. “I made my house and he was there the whole time. He helped me plaster. He helped me with my roofing. He installed windows. The other day, he installed my mom a new door, and he was always there just to take care. He was a nurturer.”
Barela, the youngest of five siblings, went to Santa Fe’s Hansen Elementary School and B.F. Young Junior High School before earning a GED diploma.
He worked as a plumber and electrician and installed satellites and fiber-optic cable.
While he had always been in the construction and repair business, Barela was also a tinkerer in his spare time, Talia Storch said.
“He fixed a lot of things,” she said. “He would make furniture or carvings.”
There were times when JoAnn Storch would see her brother outside and think he was messing around, but he was building things with scrap wood. Talia Storch said they found a set of handmade cabinets in his bedroom closet.
“I had this beautiful trastero that was made by his hands just because I’m here and there were these pieces of wood,” JoAnn Storch said.
Barela’s nephew, David Storch, described him as a “giant” in his life who always wanted to include others in his fun.
David Storch still remembers a day 20 years ago when he showed up for a camping trip with his uncle in Pecos and found that he had invited “half the neighborhood” to join them.
“He was just a happy person,” JoAnn Storch said.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said investigators believe Barela’s stabbing was the result of a fight between him and Jonathan Kelly, 61. But the details leading up to the event remain unknown.
His family has a hard time believing he died in such a violent manner because JoAnn and Talia Storch both said he was not a fighter or a person quick to anger.
Joye said Thursday the investigation was ongoing and there were no updates on the case.
Barela was found dead Monday night on the sidewalk a few houses down from where Kelly lived in the 1100 block of Lopez Street.
Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning after an hourslong standoff with the Santa Fe Police Department SWAT team and crisis negotiators.
When Kelly stopped responding, police sent a SWAT robot to the front door of his apartment before going inside, where they found him unconscious.
Joye said police believe he took a large amount of prescription drugs.
Kelly was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to remain for a few weeks until he can be booked into the Santa Fe County jail. He has been charged with an open count of murder.
Neighbors described a chaotic scene, with flashing lights and officers telling Kelly to come out of his apartment with his hands over his head over a loudspeaker for hours into the night.
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in District Court states a woman who was at the apartment with the two men Monday night said this was the first times she and Barela had met Kelly in person and that the two had been cordial with each other during the visit. But that changed after an unknown visitor came to his door.
The woman said that after he spoke to the person, Kelly became angry and began to throw items around the apartment. He also became angry when he talked about a second woman, who was not at the apartment.
Although the woman said during one of her three interviews after the incident that she had seen Kelly stab Barela, she later recanted her statements and said she did not remember anything from the night and had blacked out. She had said earlier that the three of them were drinking beer and vodka.
Kelly was arrested July 22 on two counts of aggravated battery against a household member, one by strangulation or suffocation and the other with a deadly weapon. Both are third-degree felonies.
The woman who called 911 to report she had been hurt by Kelly told an officer that he had accused her of flirting with his friends. This led to a verbal argument on July 21 and a second argument on July 22, after which Kelly allegedly choked her.
Later that day, the woman returned to Kelly’s home after going to a friend’s house, but he would not let her inside the apartment or get her personal belongings. When she tried to speak to Kelly through the window, Kelly swung the security bars out at her, hitting her forehead.
She had blood on the right side of her face, according to a criminal complaint filed July 23 in District Court.
The charges were later dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office.
DA spokesman Henry Varela wrote in an email Thursday that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges and that Kelly’s defense was able to provide exculpatory evidence “that negated his criminal intent.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.