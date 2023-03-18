To most Santa Feans, James Towle is just a name.
His connection to the city begins and ends with a short, ill-fated trip that ended when Towle, 55, was shot to death on Rufina Street, just two days before 2022 became 2023. Police say a suspect in the shooting, Mark Delgado Jr., is still at large.
But to Michele and Patricia Towle, James Towle isn’t merely a footnote; Santa Fe’s last homicide victim in what was an all-too-bloody year. He was Jim; a brother and son: restless, energetic — and, to an extent, enigmatic.
“It’s still all just surreal,” Michele Towle said recently in a phone interview from her home Colorado Springs. “This week was my mom’s birthday. … It was one of those moments where it’s like, OK, had Jim been in town, he’d have been here, too.”
What mother and sister did know — and still do — about Towle was his passion for running. They have pictures of him with medals, smiling proudly at having completed major marathons around the country. The memories are poignant because it’s hard not to wonder: Why was Jim Towle — apparently just passing through the city — out on Rufina Street at 12:30 a.m.?
How did a man with no known ties, no known enemies, no readily apparent conflicts, end up dead on a cold street?
“This is the part that’s a black hole for us,” Michele Towle said.
u u u
Jim Towle was born in September 1967 at Amarillo Air Force Base in Texas, where his dad, Charles Towle, was stationed. After a few years of moving from base to base, the Towles settled down in Orange County, Calif.
Michele Towle, two years Jim’s senior, said when she was younger she felt like her brother followed her a lot. The two had spent their younger years traveling together as their family moved across the country. They went to the same middle and high schools in Orange County and even graduated from the same college — San Diego State University.
Michele, a high school cheerleader, laughs as she recalled her brother prompting her to cheer for the runners at every track and cross country meet.
“He was the pain-in-the-butt little brother, no doubt — for sure — but, we did have that relationship where, like, no one was going to mess with my brother,” Michele Towle said.
Patricia Towle said her son was challenging as a child because of his boundless energy.
“He had a terrific sense of humor, and his running was a very big source of pride for me,” she said. “He was a dedicated marathon runner, and his goal was to run all the major marathons.”
Michele Towle said her brother started running track and cross country in middle school in Placentia, Calif. He specialized in middle distances all the way through high school.
After his time at San Diego State, Jim put middle distance running aside and gravitated toward the 26.2-mile marathon and continued to nurture his passion.
He qualified several times for major marathons throughout his life, including New York and Los Angeles. His sister said his best time came at the Phoenix Marathon, which he ran in about two hours, 40 minutes.
“He definitely didn’t shy back from stuff. … He’d have trained to go to Everest,” Michele Towle said. “That kind of stuff really fascinated him. … It always did.”
However, Jim Towle’s family said he never achieved the same level of satisfaction with a professional career as he had with running.
He’d dreamed of becoming an Air Force pilot and went through the Air Force ROTC program at San Diego State. His sister said he was commissioned in the Air Force after graduation, but instead of learning to fly fixed-wing aircraft he was sent to train on helicopters. It didn’t work out, she added.
He later became an Air Force reservist.
“Bottom line is, it fell through for him and he always regretted that, and struggled with that,” Michele Towle said.
Towle became a long-haul trucker on and off for 10 years.
“Speaking frankly, it was certainly not his passion in life … but it’s sort of where he ended up,” Michele said of trucking. “I mean, you know, just through series of different things — starts and stops. He never really could find that career.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, Patricia Towle said her son became depressed and couldn’t take driving every day of the week anymore. He decided to live on his sister’s property in Colorado Springs — where Patricia Towle currently lives as well — and started working his way out of his depression through running.
“It was hard to see my brother kind of going through this, and then having it be COVID, and all that. But then, he started running, and then he was training, and then he … got the motorcycle,” Michele Towle said. “Things started to feel like they were lifting up for him.”
In October, Towle’s family saw him run the Chicago Marathon in under three hours — in his mid-50s. It was the last race of his life.
But after months in Colorado Springs, Michele Towle said her brother wanted a change. He wanted to move somewhere warm — similar to the place where the two had grown up — and had planned on finding a job in Las Vegas, Nev.
He moved most of his things there but flew back to Colorado in late December so he could ride his orange motorcycle back to Nevada.
Towle spent Christmas Day with his mother before heading out on the road a few days later. His family believes he was driving through Santa Fe on his way to Las Vegas.
Michele said she is grateful she and her mom were able to see Jim during the holidays.
“Not everybody gets to have a memory like that, you know. We’re grateful for the ones that we have,” she said.
u u u
Exactly what Jim Towle saw, or whom he may have met, in his brief time in Santa Fe remains unknown.
What is known is this: Court documents outline surveillance footage showing Towle trying to open a Rufina Street mailbox near Dave’s Muffler Shop on the evening of Dec. 30, shortly before he was killed. The store owner, Dave Gallegos, and the shooting suspect’s cousin, Jose Delgado, have both been charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and harboring or aiding a felon, according to online court records.
Surveillance footage from the shooting shows Towle interacting with the mailbox before becoming startled, according to Mark Delgado Jr.’s arrest warrant affidavit. Towle turned toward the muffler shop parking lot and paced back and forth for about two minutes.
A concentrated beam of light the cuts through the footage, and in the video, Towle falls forward. His body moves on Rufina Street for about 10 seconds before going still.
Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Towle’s motorcycle was found by officers a couple of blocks away from where he was gunned down but declined to offer many more details about the case, though he noted investigators do not believe Mark Delgado Jr. and Towle knew each other before the shooting. They continue to look into possible ties.
“We know that he was traveling through Santa Fe. We have a timeline on how long he was here. We’re not going to release that at this time,” Ortiz said. “The suspect is not in custody at this point, so we want to make sure that we get him in custody before anything else is released.”
Ortiz said police are still investigating whether Towle’s apparent attempt to open the mailbox led to the fatal altercation. However, he added surveillance footage only shows Towle touching the mailbox. There is no evidence to prove the victim had opened it.
When asked if police fear Mark Delgado Jr. has left Santa Fe in the months following the shooting, Ortiz said he could not provide more information.
“We’re still investigating the relations [between the Delgados and Gallegos] and … just a suspect profile on him. So, there’s not much we can release at this time,” Ortiz said.
The unanswered questions continue to haunt Michele and Patricia Towle, who say they will travel to Santa Fe for court proceedings if and when they happen. Michele said it’s been difficult to know there is a suspect, one who’s still free. One who can still run.
“Multiple lives have been ruined here,” she said. “Not just my brother’s.”