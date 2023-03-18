To most Santa Feans, James Towle is just a name.

His connection to the city begins and ends with a short, ill-fated trip that ended when Towle, 55, was shot to death on Rufina Street, just two days before 2022 became 2023. Police say a suspect in the shooting, Mark Delgado Jr., is still at large.

But to Michele and Patricia Towle, James Towle isn’t merely a footnote; Santa Fe’s last homicide victim in what was an all-too-bloody year. He was Jim; a brother and son: restless, energetic — and, to an extent, enigmatic.