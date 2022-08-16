The family of a man fatally shot by a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy, the county and the sheriff's office. 

Deputy Patrick Ficke shot Edward Daniel Santana the morning of July 7, 2021, at his mother's home in Tesuque shortly after Santana fatally stabbed his mother in the chest.

Santana, 45, was wielding a fence post and refused to obey officers' orders, according to law enforcement reports. Video of the incident showed Santana lunging toward deputies and a New Mexico State Police officer just before he was struck with an electronic stun gun and shot by Ficke.

