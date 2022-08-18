ESPAÑOLA — Unique Peña and her late brother, Cypress Garcia, were the only ones to regularly visit their grandmother’s grave. When they went to visit recently, Peña said they found a candle had broken open on Rose’s gravestone.

At that moment, Cypress took his shirt off his back to clean up the mess.

“My grandma needs her grave clean,” Peña, 27, recalled him saying, as she fought through tears. “He was always just so loving.”

