TAOS — The family of a man shot and killed by Angel Fire police in 2019, after his house burned down with his wife inside, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the village and the officer who pulled the trigger.

George Herrera, 61, was shot by officers after they and the village's fire crews responded to a report of a house fire on Mountain Lake Terrace in May 2019. Officers reported Herrera was outside the house when they arrived and approached them with a knife. Herrera was shot in the chest by Officer Mark Fitch and later died in the back of an ambulance.

The remains of Herrera’s wife, Dianne Hererra, also 61, were found inside the burned-down home.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

