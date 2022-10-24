TAOS — The family of a man shot and killed by Angel Fire police in 2019, after his house burned down with his wife inside, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the village and the officer who pulled the trigger.
George Herrera, 61, was shot by officers after they and the village's fire crews responded to a report of a house fire on Mountain Lake Terrace in May 2019. Officers reported Herrera was outside the house when they arrived and approached them with a knife. Herrera was shot in the chest by Officer Mark Fitch and later died in the back of an ambulance.
The remains of Herrera’s wife, Dianne Hererra, also 61, were found inside the burned-down home.
Police said George Herrera was wearing a blue rubber glove on one hand when he was shot. He was implicated in his wife's death after investigators found paper had been stacked on top of her and an “ignitable fluid” was found near her body and throughout the house.
George Herrera’s children filed a lawsuit against the Village of Angel Fire “for damages for battery; negligent hiring, training and supervision; violation of state and federal constitutional rights to be free and from unreasonable seizure; wrongful death; and loss of consortium.”
Fitch filed a motion for summary judgment based on qualified immunity, but the judge denied the motion in June, stating a jury could reasonably find Herrera was not a deadly threat at the time.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.