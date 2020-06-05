On the night of Jan. 29, 2019, Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies found the body of Marshall Naranjo on the side of a road in Jacona.
The discovery spurred a monthslong investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, one that determined two men might have been responsible for Naranjo's death.
But while former sheriff's office Detective Paul Prentice forwarded the contents of his investigation to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office more than a year ago, requesting the two men be charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, the counts were never filed.
A spokesman for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office wrote in a recent email the case remains pending and open. But Naranjo's family members say they are frustrated the potential suspects have not been been charged.
"I can't bring my grandson back, unfortunately," Alice Naranjo said in a recent telephone interview. "But at least he could have a little justice for what was done to him."
The sheriff's office case file, obtained by The New Mexican through an Inspection of Public Records Act request, relies on interviews with the two suspects, each of whom told investigators conflicting stories about the events of Dec. 28, 2018 — the last night Marshall Naranjo was seen alive.
One of the suspects told investigators he had nothing to do with Naranjo's death but said the other man told him he planned to give the victim a "hot shot" of heroin to cause him to overdose, then rob him, according to case documents.
The other suspect also said he had nothing to do with Naranjo's death and that if he had any knowledge the man had overdosed, he would have immediately taken him to the hospital.
The New Mexican is not naming either man because neither has been charged with a crime.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator was not able to determine a cause or manner of Naranjo's death, citing "multiple likely possibilities" in how he died, the autopsy report states.
Naranjo's 27 years were dotted with complexities. He grew up in Los Alamos but was living in Albuquerque at the time of his death, and he did maintenance work at the apartment complex where he lived.
As a kid, he was a gifted athlete who played football and ran track until blowing out a knee. His family acknowledged he faced trouble in his life, and his grandmother said he previously used drugs and alcohol, but he had gone to rehab.
"He wasn't a perfect little boy, but he had gotten his life turned around when he became a father of the little girl," Alice Naranjo said.
But Marshall Naranjo's former partner, Tiffany Cavalier, told investigators their relationship fell apart due to his drug and alcohol use, according to case records.
As a result, the records state, she pursued an order of protection against Naranjo.
His grandmother said this caused him to become depressed, saying he had been having a hard time right before the holidays.
Naranjo visited family in White Rock for Christmas the weekend he disappeared.
Three days after Christmas, he planned to catch the shuttle from Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino to the Santa Fe Depot, then take the Rail Runner back to Albuquerque.
According to the toxicology report, Naranjo tested positive for alcohol, as well as substances indicating he had recently used heroin. Heroin and alcohol are central nervous system depressants that can cause people to stop breathing and die.
"However, it cannot be determined from the examination alone who administered the drugs," the autopsy report states.
Naranjo's neck also had a hemorrhage pattern commonly associated with strangulation injuries, according to the report.
While the state of Naranjo's body, found about a month after he died, limited the medical investigators' examination, the report states that "the findings are nonetheless concerning for injury prior to death."
Asked why prosecutors have not yet moved to charge potential suspects, District Attorney's Office spokesman Henry Varela wrote the case "is not a clear cut homicide with the toxicology reports contradicting a standalone statement by one of the co-defendants about a possible ‘hot shot.’ ”
The office has explored other possible charges for the two men and consulted the state Department of Health about possible criminal charges under the Vital Statistics Act, Varela wrote.
While the majority of the Vital Statistics Act deals with the handling of documents such as birth and death records, it also states anyone who is not a funeral service practitioner needs a special permit to move a body for burial. The two men, however, cannot be charged with tampering with evidence as a stand-alone felony offense, Varela said, and it is not illegal to improperly dispose of a body in the state.
The district attorney's violent crimes unit is "actively prosecuting them for other crimes unrelated to Naranjo's death," Varela wrote.
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said Prentice left the agency to work for New Mexico State Police sometime after he completed the Naranjo investigation. Attempts by The New Mexican to reach Prentice were unsuccessful.
Naranjo was reported missing by his family Dec. 31, 2018. He was last seen by a family friend who had dropped him off at Buffalo Thunder.
While both suspects told investigators they were not involved in Naranjo's death, both acknowledged they were with him the last night he was seen alive.
One suspect told investigators he and Naranjo left Buffalo Thunder and went to Tesuque Casino, but he believed Naranjo was asleep in the back seat of the car while he went inside the casino for several hours, according to case documents.
The man claims, according to notes provided by the sheriff's office, he later went to Cities of Gold Casino and saw Naranjo there in the early morning hours of Dec. 29.
The other suspect told investigators he allowed the first man to use his car to take Naranjo to buy heroin, according to case documents, and the man told him of his plan to give Naranjo a fatal dose of heroin and rob him.
When the first suspect came back to Buffalo Thunder after using the car, he told the other man Naranjo had overdosed and was dead inside his vehicle, according to case notes.
This second suspect led investigators to Naranjo's body in Jacona.
Surveillance footage from Tesuque Casino shows the two suspects inside the facility without Naranjo, according to case documents, which also state the men were seen spending Naranjo's money and that one man attempted to use a debit card from Naranjo's wallet at an ATM.
Also included in the case file are copies of Facebook messages the two suspects exchanged on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, 2018.
According to Prentice's notes, the two men were discussing the disposal of Naranjo's body.
"U trying to set me up, ur going with or I ain't going," one man wrote. "I need ur help."
Ríos, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said investigators are waiting to hear from the District Attorney's Office on what it plans to do with the case.
"If you look at the case file, I think the sheriff would say that this case was investigated thoroughly and the findings that we, that the detectives, developed should be taken to a grand jury and allow a grand jury to review the evidence and make the determination of whether or not the charges are something they would like to move forward with," Ríos said.
Naranjo's father, Fidel Naranjo, said he feels the family has been left with no options and blames First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna for the failure to prosecute the two men in the death of his son.
"We even checked if you can sue the district attorney," Alice Naranjo said. "I don't think you can."
Marshall Naranjo's father questioned why the men cannot be charged for attempting to use the debit card from his son's wallet and why his son's death is not being investigated as a possible strangulation.
Fidel Naranjo said he believes there is enough evidence to prosecute the two men, and he is worried they might hurt someone again.
"It really bothers me," he said. "It keeps me up at night."
