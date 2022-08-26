ESPAÑOLA — If he were alive, Cypress Garcia could have spent his 23rd birthday celebrating in a number of ways. His sister, Unique Peña, said her brother had planned to go to Florida to visit his best friend. His mother, Shada Garcia, said her son would have gotten a tattoo with his brother and spent time with family.

However, Cypress Garcia could not do any of those things Friday.

Ten days after he was shot and killed during a robbery at the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, Garcia’s family and friends gathered outside the shuttered restaurant to commemorate him on his birthday.

Popular in the Community