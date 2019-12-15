Antonio DeVargas turned to his 7-year-old grandson, Andres, as six white balloons were released . "Say goodbye to your mother's spirit," he told the boy.
Seconds later, the balloons drifted upward and the wind took hold , carrying them away from the Santa Fe County jail, where DeVargas and the boy had gathered Sunday evening with about 70 other family and friends to remember a woman who died last month after being incarcerated.
Antonio DeVargas' daughter, 34-year-old Carmela DeVargas, was held in the jail for about two months before her death Nov. 9 at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque from what doctors said were sepsis and damage to her brain stem and spinal cord — the effects of meningitis.
She had been booked on a probation violation.
Antonio DeVargas wiped away tears as the balloons disappeared . "She's at peace now," he said. "She's not gonna suffer anymore."
He calls his daughter's death a negligent homicide, saying he believes jail guards ignored her repeated pleas for medical care that might have saved her life. He has filed a complaint against the jail with New Mexico State Police and has said he is planning to sue.
The vigil was not just for his daughter, Antonio DeVargas said, but for other inmates at the jail who might not be receiving proper medical treatment.
"Those are human beings in there," he said. "They are paying their debt to society and they don't deserve to be tortured."
Speaking of his daughter, he said, "She was a life. A sweet life. A beautiful life. And now it's gone."
Others who attended the vigil said they hoped it would shed light on an ongoing issue at the jail, which has faced several allegations of medical neglect and abuse.
One man at the vigil, Mike Luna, said his daughter, Andrea, had become ill while held in the jail several months ago. "She was sick, and they would not take her to the doctor," he said. "The guards mocked her. That's why I'm here."
Carmela DeVargas was from Servilleta, a remote community in Rio Arriba County.
Santa Fe County jail records show she had a history of bookings there since 2008, and family members said she had struggled with drug addiction — a battle that intensified in 2014, following the death of her mother. She had two children. Andres, her oldest child, was adopted by her father.
The probation violation that had put Carmela DeVargas in jail in September — for failing to attend a required drug court program — stemmed from an incident in March 2017 in which she was arrested on charges of larceny, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.
She had been accused of being involved in a crime authorities had linked to her boyfriend at the time, Richard Terwilliger, who was suspected of stealing $140,000 from a safe at a home where he was doing electrical and carpentry work.
Family friend Bridget Trujillo said Carmela DeVargas was more than her criminal history and problems with substance abuse. She was "a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend."
"It's important as a matter of principle that we gather to draw attention to a pattern that's happening here," Trujillo said.
Antonio DeVargas' attorney, Richard Rosenstock, said it is "pretty likely" his client will file a tort claim notifying the jail he intends to sue.
Santa Fe County sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos declined to comment on Sunday's vigil, referring questions to county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart. Hart did not return an email and phone call seeking comment.
As the white balloons rose in the winter sky, Andres told his grandfather, "I hope they don't pop on the way to heaven."
Staff writer Amanda Martinez contributed to this story.
