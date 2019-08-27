A Santa Fe County jury awarded $42 million to the family of a 16-year-old Tijeras boy who died in a November 2015 crash on Interstate 40 after his Honda Civic became trapped under a semitrailer.
In a verdict delivered after a 10-day trial, the jury on Friday awarded $38 million to Riley Hein’s estate, as well as $2 million each to Hein’s mother, Wendy Hein, and father, Eric Hein, for the loss of their son.
The jury determined California-based Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. was 45 percent at fault and driver Satwinder Singh was 55 percent at fault, online court records show.
Because the family had already settled with Singh and his insurance company, the family will only collect the 45 percent of the award from the manufacturing company, or about $18 million, said their attorney, Randi McGinn.
Singh could not be reached for comment Tuesday. An attorney for the manufacturer said the company was “exploring our appellate options.”
Eric Hein said Tuesday his son was on his way to an early morning band practice at Manzano High School around 6:15 a.m. the day of the crash when a semitruck pulling a trailer containing frozen dough pulled into his lane and forced him off the road.
Riley Hein’s car ricocheted off a concrete barrier and became lodged under the trailer, his father said.
“The driver didn’t even know he’d hit anyone,” the family’s attorney said Tuesday, and ended up dragging Riley Hein’s car down the interstate for another half mile before it burst into flames. “It was the fire that killed him,” the lawyer said.
Said Eric Hein, “We were able to clear [Riley’s] name in the accident.”
The father said he hopes the verdict brings attention to efforts to get a law passed mandating side guards that would prevent smaller vehicles from becoming trapped under 18-wheelers.
“It’s never been about money,” Eric Hein said. “We wanted to save lives and prevent other families from going through a similar tragedy. It’s awful but it happened, and I want people to know it doesn’t need to happen and that’s why we brought the lawsuit.”
Eric Hein said rear guards — bars that prevent vehicles from sliding underneath a truck from the back — were introduced in the late-1960s after actress Jayne Mansfield was decapitated when her vehicle became lodged under a semitruck, but it wasn’t until the late 1990s when the guards were made mandatory.
The industry was put on notice at the time, Eric Hein said, that side underride guards could soon become a requirement as well, but that never came to pass.
Between 200 and 500 people die each year, and about 4,500 people are seriously injured, when their vehicles become lodged under tractor-trailers from the side, according to information provided by the McGinn Montoya Love & Curry law firm of Albuquerque, which handled the Hein case. Ninety percent of those deaths and injuries could be prevented by side underride guards, the data said.
In an effort to pass a law that would require side underride guards, the Hein family has teamed up with other survivors of victims killed when their vehicles went under 18-wheelers. Eric Hein said two bills were introduced in Congress in March but so far have not made it out of committee.
Jeff Croasdell, attorney for the manufacturing company, called Riley Hein’s death a terrible tragedy, but he said the jury had found the trailer involved in the incident was not defective so the company was reaching out to jurors to determine the basis for their decision.
Croasdell speculated the jury might have thought the company should have installed side underride guards on the trailer, but he said no such devices are currently on the market.
“In terms of a product that works, nobody has come up with something that doesn’t make the trailer more dangerous,” he said.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation was named as a defendant in the lawsuit but was dismissed from the case after the agency agreed to install signs and blinking lights reminding motorists of speed limits on the interstate highway near where Riley Hein died.